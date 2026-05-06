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Home > India News > Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor’s first anniversary highlights India’s precision strike success and booming defence exports, crossing ₹38,000 crore.

Operation Sindoor anniversary (IMAGE: X)
Operation Sindoor anniversary (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 19:15 IST

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Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

OPERATION SINDOOR: May 7 will mark one year since India launched Operation Sindoor. Though the tactical successes of the four-day battle that took place in May last year are now part of military folklore, there is no denying that the lasting impact of this operation will be the economic consequences felt throughout India. The “battle-proven” status of indigenous systems employed during the conflict resulted in India securing an unprecedented order worth Rs 24,000 crore in new export contracts. This has elevated India to the league of leading global defence manufacturers. As per figures released by the MoD in April 2026, India’s total export of defence equipment in the fiscal year 2025-26 touched Rs 38,424 crore ($4.6 billion).

#SindoorKaBadla Trends On X

Operation Sindoor hit its first anniversary on May 7, 2026. It’s been a year since India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. The mission really showed off India’s cutting-edge “sensor-to-shooter” tech and air power. Plus, it had a huge impact as defence exports reportedly jumped by a factor of 25 over the past decade.

Just a day before the Operation Sindoor anniversary, #sindoorkabadla picked up on X. Social media users flooded the platform, brutally trolling Pakistan. 

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How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a user on X commented, “Our job is to hit  the target,  not to count the body bag.”

Another posted, “It’s interesting that now even within Pakistan itself, people are fact-checking their own government’s and PAF’s claims about Operation Sindoor, the truth always comes out. The IAF’s precise strike proved everything without making a fuss.”

And, one shared, “Every target struck was identified, verified, and neutralised with surgical accuracy. This is what modern air power looks like.”


Pakistan’s hostile reaction to Operation Sindoor’s anniversary

Just hours before the first anniversary of India’s Operation Sindoor, Pakistan jumped back into confrontation mode, firing off warnings about how any future “miscalculation” would be met with an even “more intense and decisive” response.

Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Asif, didn’t hold back during his televised message. He called “Marka-i-Haq”, Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor, a “memorable episode,” and went so far as to say it marked a permanent line for the country. His tone was sharp, and even though he never mentioned India outright, it was clear who he was talking about. Asif insisted that “anyone on the other side” of the border should realise Pakistan actually showed restraint during the 2025 conflict.

Asif didn’t stop there, either. He stressed that Pakistan would decide “the correct course of consequences” if there’s another standoff, refusing to let any “adventurism” go unanswered. “We will decide its course, its beginning, and its end,” he vowed. All this, nearly a year after Pakistan called for a ceasefire with India just four days into the conflict.

When was Operation Sindoor launched? 

India kicked off Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, right after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. This operation went straight for terror camps across the border in areas controlled by Pakistan. The strikes set off four days of heavy fighting. Things finally calmed down on May 10, when both sides agreed to stop the military actions. After the operation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new approach. He made it clear that from now on, India will treat any terrorist attack on its soil as an act of war.

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Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

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Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

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Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor
Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor
Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor
Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

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