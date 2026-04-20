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Home > India News > ‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

Visitors from across the country are returning to the Kashmir Valley, signalling renewed confidence in the region’s safety just days before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack 2025.

‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy (Via ANI)
‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy (Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:09:33 IST

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‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

Visitors from across the country are returning to the Kashmir Valley, signalling renewed confidence in the region’s safety just days before the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack 2025. Tourists on the ground say the situation feels stable, with visible security measures and a peaceful environment helping restore trust.

Tourists Express Confidence In Kashmir’s Safety

Many visitors shared positive experiences, saying they felt safe during their stay. One tourist visiting Srinagar said the city was calm and welcoming, adding that a single past incident should not define the region. Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to the presence of security forces and improved conditions on the ground.

Another traveller said there was “no fear now,” expressing confidence in the efforts of the Indian Army and local police in maintaining peace.

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Tech-Driven Security Measures In Focus

In the aftermath of last year’s attack, authorities introduced a QR code-based verification system to strengthen monitoring. The system allows real-time checks of tourists, service providers and local businesses, helping improve accountability and prevent unauthorised activities.

Officials believe this integration of technology has played a key role in reassuring visitors and promoting safer tourism in the region.

Anniversary Rekindles Calls For Action

The April 22, 2025 attack at Baisaran Valley, which claimed 26 civilian lives, continues to cast a shadow. Analysts, including Junaid Qureshi from the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, have described it as a targeted act aimed at disrupting peace and tourism.

He warned that such incidents not only affect security but also hit the region’s economy, especially the tourism sector that supports thousands of livelihoods.

As the anniversary approaches, there are renewed calls for unity, stronger action against terrorism and continued efforts to restore normalcy. Despite past setbacks, the steady return of tourists suggests a cautious but clear revival of confidence in Kashmir.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

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‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH
‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH
‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH
‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

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