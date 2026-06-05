Gold Price Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Latest 22K & 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Gold prices in India continue to attract the attention of investors, jewellery buyers, and households as the precious metal remains one of the country’s most preferred assets. Gold is not only considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity but also serves as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Rates are influenced by international bullion prices, the strength of the US dollar, import duties, GST, and local demand. As of June 5, 2025, gold prices remain near record-high levels across major Indian cities. Buyers planning jewellery purchases or investments should closely monitor daily rate movements before making decisions.

Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold (₹/10 grams) 22K Gold (₹/10 grams) Delhi 99,120 90,860 Mumbai 98,970 90,720 Chennai 98,970 90,720 Kolkata 98,970 90,720 Bengaluru 98,970 90,720 Hyderabad 98,970 90,720 Ahmedabad 99,020 90,770 Pune 98,970 90,720 Jaipur 99,120 90,860 Lucknow 99,120 90,860

Rates may vary slightly depending on jewellers, making charges, and local taxes.

Why Gold Prices Are Different In Cities

Gold prices in India usually follow what is happening in the international market but there are some small differences. This is because of things like how much it costs to transport gold, how much people in an area want to buy gold and how much it costs to get gold to the shops. Big cities like Mumbai and Delhi often have people wanting to buy gold especially when it is time for weddings and festivals.

Gold Is Still A Good Investment

People in India still think gold is a thing to invest in when they are not sure what is going to happen with the economy. Because of things like problems between countries, inflation and uncertainty in the market gold prices have been going up. Some people are also investing in things like gold bonds, gold exchange traded funds and digital gold.

What Affects Gold Prices In India

There are things that affect the price of gold every day. These include:

The price of gold in countries

How well the US dollar is doing

What the Reserve Bank of India is doing

Taxes on imported gold

What is happening in the world

How much gold people in India want to buy

If any of these things change it can affect the price of gold in India.

Demand For Gold Before Weddings And Festivals

Even though gold is expensive people are still buying it. Experts think that people will keep buying gold for weddings, festivals and to invest in so the demand will stay strong. Now people can compare prices on the internet before they go to a shop to buy gold.

Should You Invest In Gold Now

Experts who know about money think that gold is still a thing to have in your investment portfolio. Even though the price is very high people who are investing for the term often buy a little bit of gold at a time rather than spending a lot of money all at once.

What Will Happen To Gold Prices

Experts who study the market think that gold prices will still be affected by what’s happening in the global economy, inflation and what central banks are doing with interest rates. If the US dollar gets weaker or there are problems between countries it could make gold prices go up even more. Gold prices will probably stay sensitive, to these things.