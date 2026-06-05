Gold Price Today in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Latest 22K & 24K Gold Rates on June 5, 2025

Gold prices in India continue to attract the attention of investors, jewellery buyers, and households as the precious metal remains one of the country’s most preferred assets. Gold is not only considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity but also serves as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Rates are influenced by international bullion prices, the strength of the US dollar, import duties, GST, and local demand. As of June 5, 2025, gold prices remain near record-high levels across major Indian cities. Buyers planning jewellery purchases or investments should closely monitor daily rate movements before making decisions.
Gold Prices Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24K Gold (₹/10 grams)
|22K Gold (₹/10 grams)
|Delhi
|99,120
|90,860
|Mumbai
|98,970
|90,720
|Chennai
|98,970
|90,720
|Kolkata
|98,970
|90,720
|Bengaluru
|98,970
|90,720
|Hyderabad
|98,970
|90,720
|Ahmedabad
|99,020
|90,770
|Pune
|98,970
|90,720
|Jaipur
|99,120
|90,860
|Lucknow
|99,120
|90,860
Rates may vary slightly depending on jewellers, making charges, and local taxes.
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