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Home > India News > Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

A viral video allegedly showing an auto-rickshaw driver making sexually inappropriate remarks to a woman has sparked outrage online. The woman shared the clip on social media, highlighting concerns about women's safety in public spaces. Following the video's circulation, Mumbai Police responded and sought details to investigate the incident.

Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman. Photo: X
Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 14:05 IST

A viral video showing an auto rickshaw driver allegedly making some sexually inappropriate remark to a woman which triggered outrage on social media. In the viral clip, the driver can reportedly be heard saying a vulgar comment aimed at the woman, and a bunch of viewers were left really shocked and also angry about it. This incident has kind of brought the conversation back again about women’s safety and harassment in public spaces. Many people on social media have condemned the driver’s behaviour they even said that strict action should be taken against anyone who commits this type of misconduct.

Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman in Mumbai 

A woman shared a video on her social media handle with the caption, “This is what i face on a daily basis @mumbaipolice figure your shit out.” 

The viral video shows auto driver making vulgar comments to the girl, saying, “Pe**s ek dm strong hogya hai apko dekh kar ek bar ap hath lga kr dekho.” The inappropriate behaviour shocked her, and she left the auto in horror. 

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Meanwhile the Mumbai police reacted to the viral video and asked for the details of the woman to take appropriate action. 

Social Media Reactions 

Several social media users criticised the driver’s behaviour and asked for strict measures against people who do this kind of misconduct.

One user said, “This is shocking, Mumbai is supposed to be the safest city for females in india.

Second user wrote, “In India no city is safe – country is been bastardized!!”
Third user commented, “This is the reason i have left Using Public Transport Long ago. Sick mentality.”

Also Read: Viral Video: Brand-New Lufthansa Boeing 787 Suffers Nose Gear Collapse At Frankfurt Airport Gate | WATCH 

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Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts
Tags: auto driverMumbai newsmumbai policePublic Harassmentviral video

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Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

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Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

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Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts
Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts
Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts
Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

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