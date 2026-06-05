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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark

Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark

Drishyam 3, Georgekutty’s masterclass in survival continues to pay off handsomely. Entering its third week, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Drishyam 3, is showing phenomenal legs and earned ₹1.05 crore net across India.

Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- IMDb
Drishyam 3, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 14:03 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Drishyam 3, Georgekutty’s masterclass in survival continues to pay off handsomely. Entering its third week, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph’s highly anticipated crime thriller, Drishyam 3, is showing phenomenal legs and earned ₹1.05 crore net across India.

Despite entering the standard weekday slowdown, the film has officially breached a major global milestone on its 15th day in theaters.

Drishyam 3 Day 15 Breakdown

As expected for a narrative-driven film moving deep into its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 faced a standard post-weekend dip, yet it remains the preferred choice for family audiences looking for a gripping theatrical experience.

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On Day 15 of its release, the film earned ₹1.05 crore net across India. This reflects a minor, highly stable 16% slide from the previous day collection of ₹1.25 crore. This makes the domestic net collection comfortably pass the century mark, standing at ₹102.75 crore net and domestic gross earnings sitting at ₹119.22 crore).

On the other hand The Drishyam brand continues to hold massive influence overseas, particularly across the Gulf cooperation council (GCC) markets and Western diaspora, pulling in a strong ₹111.25 crore gross internationally.

Combining the domestic and overseas collections, global revenue has officially reached ₹230.47 crore gross, crossing the coveted ₹230-crore mark right on Day 15.

Drishyam 3 Show Occupancy

The film ran across 1,341 screens nationwide on its third Thursday, sustained almost entirely by its home state alongside solid metropolitan pull in other regions.

Territory Wise Collections (Day 15 Gross)

Region / State

Day 15 Gross Contribution

Kerala

₹88 lakhs

Karnataka

₹11 lakhs

Tamil Nadu

₹4 lakhs

Rest of India

₹2 lakhs

The overall theater occupancy for the Malayalam version stayed healthy at 18.40% for a weekday. In typical thriller fashion, footfalls leaned heavily toward evening and night screenings as word-of-mouth continues to drive working professionals and families to the cinemas.

Drishyam 3 Climbing Malayalam Charts

By crossing ₹230 crore, Drishyam 3 has cemented its position as one of the most commercially successful Malayalam films in history.

Analysts note that the thriller is now less than ₹4 crore away from eclipsing the lifetime global runs of recent hits Thudarum and Vaazha II. If the momentum holds over its third weekend, Drishyam 3 is on track to claim the spot of the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

ALSO READ: Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

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Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark
Tags: Drishyam 3Drishyam 3 Box Office Office CollectionsDrishyam 3 Malayala MovieDrishyam 3 Mohanlal

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Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark

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Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark
Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark
Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark
Drishyam Box Office Collections Day 15: Mohanlal’s Starrer Maintains Momentum, Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark

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