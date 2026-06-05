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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi has made a blockbuster start at the box office, collecting Rs 135.36 crore worldwide on its opening day. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama earned Rs 51 crore net in India and witnessed strong occupancy in the Telugu market. Set in the 1990s, the film follows Peddi's fight for his village's identity through sports and determination.

Peddi Movie Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB
Peddi Movie Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 12:59 IST

Peddi Movie Box Office Collection: Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Peddi has finally arrived in theatres after years of anticipation and fans are heading to watch the movie with a lot of excitement. The film delivered a massive opening on its first day by earning Rs 135.36 crore worldwide. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi has become Ram Charan’s biggest opening movie. Advance ticket sales have been strong in several regions and that shows the growing interest in the movie.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1

According to trade website Sacnilk, Peddi made Rs 51 crore net in India on its first day. This film also ran in 12,412 shows across the country and it managed an overall occupancy of 45.5%.

Before the Peddi box office collection day 1, the movie was already creating a real buzz thanks to its premiere screenings on Wednesday. These special screenings collected Rs 18.50 crore net and they logged a strong 72% occupancy. 

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Peddi has now earned Rs 82.49 crore gross and Rs 69.50 crore net in India. The movie has emerged with flying colours in the Telugu market. The film reportedly hit 68% occupancy across 6,944 shows. 

Peddi Release Date, Story 

Peddi has finally hit theatres on June 4, 2026. Ram Charan’s movie is a sports drama set in the 1990s in which Peddi a decent daily wage labourer who is actually good at sports, especially when it comes to cricket. 

He makes his money by playing cricket. Then things shift a lot when he finds out that his far off village doesn’t have a proper identity, no official recognition from the government at all. Peddi then decides to push back by using his sport abilites and wrestling as he basically fights for the village’s rights. 

Also Read: Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful 

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide
Tags: janhvi kapoorPeddi box officePeddi box office collectionPeddi box office collection day 1Peddi MoviePeddi movie storyPeddi reviewRam Charan

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

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