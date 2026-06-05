Skoda Peaq Teased Ahead Of Global Debut: Seven-Seater Flagship EV With Premium Design — Check Features And Launch Timeline

Skoda Auto has offered the first official teased its upcoming flagship electric SUV, the Peaq, through a series of exterior design sketches ahead of its global premiere which is scheduled for later this month. The seven-seater electric SUV will debut globally on 23rd June 2026 in Monnetier-Mornex, France. The newly teased sketches portray the upcoming Peaq’s bold yet minimalist styling, which has been developed in line with the company’s Modern Solid design philosophy. The upcoming flagship SUV features clean surfaces, sharp character lines, and distinctive lighting signatures aimed at giving it a strong road presence while maintaining a contemporary and timeless appearance.

For a brand that made its name building sensible, no-fuss cars for everyday people, the Peaq feels like a genuine turning point. The Peaq will sit at the top of Skoda’s EV lineup and is positioned as a premium family-oriented electric SUV competing in a growing segment that includes large three-row EVs from European, American, and Chinese manufacturers. That is a very different Skoda from the one most people grew up knowing.



What the Design Sketches Reveal



The sketches give away quite a bit. At the front, the Peaq features slender T-shaped headlights and a gloss-black Tech-Deck Face, with a connecting element between them forming a distinctive frame-like loop motif. This is contrasted by a volcano-shaped bumper with a pronounced lower contour and a clearly defined horizontal line. It sounds complex on paper, but in the sketches it reads as sharp and confident.

On the sides, the design is dominated by a high shoulder line and wide D-pillars that emphasise the vehicle’s strong stance, with structured surfaces further underlining its bold proportions. The sketches also highlight flush door handles seamlessly integrated into the bodywork. Hidden door handles on a Skoda. That alone tells you this is not your average family hatchback brand anymore.

At the rear, the Peaq mirrors the front design with T-shaped tail-lights and a connecting element forming the same loop motif, making the car instantly recognisable from both ends. Skoda’s Head of Exterior Design, Karl Neuhold, put it simply: “The exterior combines clean lines, balanced proportions and distinctive elements. Features such as the T-shaped headlights and Tech-Deck Face express Skoda’s identity in a new electric era.”



What We Know About the Tech So Far



Full specs are being saved for the June 23 premiere, but a few details have already slipped out. The Peaq is built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and will be offered in three variants at launch: 60, 90, and 90X. The entry 60-variant carries a 63kWh battery while the larger two use a 91kWh pack. Three battery choices at launch is a smart move, giving buyers options across different budgets and range needs.

The company has been steadily growing its EV range with models like the Enyaq, Elroq, and Epiq. The Peaq will become the largest electric vehicle in that lineup, likely aimed at families who need the extra row of seats and do not want to compromise on space.

The Peaq is Skoda’s biggest electric gamble yet. If the full car on June 23 delivers what these sketches are hinting at, this could be a genuinely strong answer to the Kia EV9 in the premium electric SUV space. Three weeks to go.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches WagonR Flex Fuel, India’s First Flex-Fuel Passenger Car Running On 85% Ethanol

