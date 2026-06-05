Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Blast Box Office Collection: The veteran action star Arjun Sarja has made a highly profitable return to a solo leading role with his latest action entertainer, Blast. Action-thriller by debutant director Subash K Raj, the family action drama has successfully completed its first week and is holding its ground beautifully into week two.
1. Blast Day 8 Box Office Breakdown
As expected for a mass-market commercial entertainer entering its second week, Blast saw a natural post-Thursday drop, but its core markets kept the momentum steady.
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Day 8 Net Earnings: The film earned ₹2.03 crore net across India on its eighth day. This represents an expected 26.2% slide from its Day 7 collections of ₹2.75 crore.
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Total Domestic Collections: The total domestic net collection has now jumped to ₹25.78 crore, pushing its total Indian gross past ₹29.63 crore.
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Overseas Market: The film continues to find a solid footprint among the international Tamil-speaking diaspora, managing a total of ₹7.30 crore from overseas markets so far.
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The Global Gross: Combined, Blast has officially racked up an impressive ₹36.93 crore worldwide gross by day eight, effectively putting it within arm’s reach of the ₹37 crore mark and a potential ₹50 crore as well.
2. Blast Regional Dominance & Theatre Occupancy
While Blast was released as a multilingual venture, the overwhelming majority of its commercial fuel is coming from the home turf of Tamil Nadu and a surprisingly massive wave of support from Kerala.
Territory Wise Collections (Day 8)
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State / Region
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Day 8 Gross Collection
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Tamil Nadu
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₹1.19 crore
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Kerala
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₹1.00 crore
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Karnataka
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₹11 lakhs
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Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
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₹3 lakhs
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Rest of India
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₹1 lakh
Night Shows Rule the Day
The Tamil 2D version maintained an overall theater occupancy rate of 21.15% nationwide across 2,044 shows on its second Friday. Footfalls grew organically as the day progressed, indicating strong word-of-mouth rather than front-loaded opening hype:
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Morning Shows: 14.08%
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Afternoon Shows: 19.46%
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Evening Shows: 23.15%
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Night Shows: 27.92%
Is Blast a commercial hit?
Made on a relatively modest production budget of ₹18 crore, Blast has already more than doubled its initial investment, marking it as a commercial hit for its producers, AGS Entertainment.
Furthermore, trade trackers have noted that Blast has officially cracked the list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films of 2026, comfortably sitting at the number nine spot. In doing so on Day 8, it remarkably surpassed the total lifetime re-release box office revenues of Ajith Kumar’s massive multi-starrer cult classic Mankatha (which ironically featured Arjun Sarja in an iconic supporting role).
Driven by relatable family values alongside hard-hitting action blocks, Blast is well-positioned to enjoy a highly stable second weekend at the box office.
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