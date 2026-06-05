Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Blast Box Office Collection: The veteran action star Arjun Sarja has made a highly profitable return to a solo leading role with his latest action entertainer, Blast. Action-thriller by debutant director Subash K Raj, the family action drama has successfully completed its first week and is holding its ground beautifully into week two.

1. Blast Day 8 Box Office Breakdown

As expected for a mass-market commercial entertainer entering its second week, Blast saw a natural post-Thursday drop, but its core markets kept the momentum steady.

2. Blast Regional Dominance & Theatre Occupancy

While Blast was released as a multilingual venture, the overwhelming majority of its commercial fuel is coming from the home turf of Tamil Nadu and a surprisingly massive wave of support from Kerala.

Territory Wise Collections (Day 8)

State / Region Day 8 Gross Collection Tamil Nadu ₹1.19 crore Kerala ₹1.00 crore Karnataka ₹11 lakhs Andhra Pradesh & Telangana ₹3 lakhs Rest of India ₹1 lakh

Night Shows Rule the Day

The Tamil 2D version maintained an overall theater occupancy rate of 21.15% nationwide across 2,044 shows on its second Friday. Footfalls grew organically as the day progressed, indicating strong word-of-mouth rather than front-loaded opening hype:

Morning Shows: 14.08%

Afternoon Shows: 19.46%

Evening Shows: 23.15%

Night Shows: 27.92%

Is Blast a commercial hit?

Made on a relatively modest production budget of ₹18 crore, Blast has already more than doubled its initial investment, marking it as a commercial hit for its producers, AGS Entertainment.

Furthermore, trade trackers have noted that Blast has officially cracked the list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films of 2026, comfortably sitting at the number nine spot. In doing so on Day 8, it remarkably surpassed the total lifetime re-release box office revenues of Ajith Kumar’s massive multi-starrer cult classic Mankatha (which ironically featured Arjun Sarja in an iconic supporting role).

Driven by relatable family values alongside hard-hitting action blocks, Blast is well-positioned to enjoy a highly stable second weekend at the box office.

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