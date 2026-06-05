LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon latest india news Chennai breaking news Chennai diesel rate latest crime news Annamalai business news arshad nadeem dk shivakumar christopher nolan SSC CHT 12th floor noida fire World Environment Day 2026 Delhi Monsoon
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Arjun Sarja has made a highly profitable return to a solo leading role with his latest action entertainer, Blast. Action-thriller by debutant director Subash K Raj, the family action drama has successfully completed its first week and is holding its ground beautifully into week two.

Blast Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb
Blast Movie, Picture Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 13:36 IST

Blast Box Office Collection: The veteran action star Arjun Sarja has made a highly profitable return to a solo leading role with his latest action entertainer, Blast. Action-thriller by debutant director Subash K Raj, the family action drama has successfully completed its first week and is holding its ground beautifully into week two.

1. Blast Day 8 Box Office Breakdown

As expected for a mass-market commercial entertainer entering its second week, Blast saw a natural post-Thursday drop, but its core markets kept the momentum steady.

2. Blast Regional Dominance & Theatre Occupancy

While Blast was released as a multilingual venture, the overwhelming majority of its commercial fuel is coming from the home turf of Tamil Nadu and a surprisingly massive wave of support from Kerala.

Territory Wise Collections (Day 8)

State / Region

Day 8 Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu

₹1.19 crore

Kerala

₹1.00 crore

Karnataka

₹11 lakhs

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

₹3 lakhs

Rest of India

₹1 lakh

Night Shows Rule the Day

The Tamil 2D version maintained an overall theater occupancy rate of 21.15% nationwide across 2,044 shows on its second Friday. Footfalls grew organically as the day progressed, indicating strong word-of-mouth rather than front-loaded opening hype:

  • Morning Shows: 14.08%

  • Afternoon Shows: 19.46%

  • Evening Shows: 23.15%

  • Night Shows: 27.92%

Is Blast a commercial hit?

Made on a relatively modest production budget of ₹18 crore, Blast has already more than doubled its initial investment, marking it as a commercial hit for its producers, AGS Entertainment.

Furthermore, trade trackers have noted that Blast has officially cracked the list of the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films of 2026, comfortably sitting at the number nine spot. In doing so on Day 8, it remarkably surpassed the total lifetime re-release box office revenues of Ajith Kumar’s massive multi-starrer cult classic Mankatha (which ironically featured Arjun Sarja in an iconic supporting role).

Driven by relatable family values alongside hard-hitting action blocks, Blast is well-positioned to enjoy a highly stable second weekend at the box office.

ALSO READ: Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor Film Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross
Tags: Arjun Sarja BlastBlast Box Office CollectionBlast Tamil MovieBlast Worldwide Collection

RELATED News

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan's Opens to Massive Rs 135.36 Crore Worldwide

Ice Age: Boiling Point Teaser: Manny, Sid And Diego Return For Sixth Film

Bandar X Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap’s Emotional Social Drama; Fans Call It Quirky Yet Powerful

The Odyssey IMAX Tickets Trigger Massive Rush, Prices Go Up To $1500

James Handy Death: Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Actor Dies At 81

LATEST NEWS

What K Annamalai’s Resignation Means For BJP’s Future in Tamil Nadu

CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Check Release Dates and Exam Schedule

Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman

Bhopal Water Shortage 2025: Why Thousands of Residents Are Struggling for Daily Water Supply

World Environment Day 2026: 10 Easy Habits for Environmental Protection

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation Applications Cross 70,000 Mark Before Deadline

HP Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Ferrari Inspired Design With Premium AI Features

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos

CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross
Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross
Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross
Blast Box Office Collection Day 8: Arjun Sarja Starrer Stays Steady, Nears Rs 37 Crore Worldwide Gross

QUICK LINKS