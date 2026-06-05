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Home > India News > TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’

TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’

Fresh allegations have emerged in the TCS Nashik controversy as a 23-year-old employee claimed colleagues repeatedly encouraged her to watch videos by Islamic preachers and abandon Hindu practices.

A woman at the centre of the TCS Nashik revealed she was repeatedly asked to watch videos of a Pakistani preacher (IMAGE: X)
A woman at the centre of the TCS Nashik revealed she was repeatedly asked to watch videos of a Pakistani preacher (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 13:33 IST

TCS NASHIK ROW: The sexual harassment controversy surrounding a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) branch in Nashik just flared up again. On Thursday, a 23-year-old woman said her colleagues kept urging her to watch videos of a Pakistani preacher, apparently trying to sway her religious beliefs. According to the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the 23-year-old claimed she was pushed to stop practising her own faith. She said they showed her talks by Pakistani preacher Tariq Jamil and speeches from Zakir Naik, nudging her toward Islamic teachings with plenty of religious videos and lectures.

She also said they encouraged her, again and again, to step away from Hindu traditions, things like visiting temples or listening to devotional songs. The SIT, set up by the Maharashtra government, gathered these allegations after several women at the Nashik BPO unit spoke up. The complaints include accusations of sexual exploitation, molestation, religious coercion, and ongoing mental harassment from certain colleagues.

‘Watch Videos Of Pakistani Islamic Clerics’

The woman told police that Danish pushed her to watch sermons by Pakistani Islamic cleric Tariq Jamil. She said Shaikh told Tausif Attar and Nida Khan to teach her about Islam. Attar, according to her, encouraged her to watch videos and speeches by Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed, both controversial Islamic scholars from Pakistan. She also said Danish had full access to her bank accounts; he even knew her UPI PIN and how much money she had.

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“Danish told Tausif and Nida to educate me about Islam. So, whenever they got the chance, they’d talk to me about it. Tausif specifically told me to search for Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed’s videos on YouTube and listen to them. I followed his instructions,” she told police.

‘Stop Listening To Bhagwan Songs, Going To Temple’

The police have now filed a chargesheet in the Deolali Camp station case, naming Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan as the accused. In her statement, the woman said Danish, who was already married, exploited her sexually by promising marriage. When she voiced fears about her future and whether her family would accept her, Danish told her, “Don’t be scared. Trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Hindu songs and going to the temple. You’ll feel less stressed.” 

He apparently also encouraged her to recite Tasbeeh, claiming it would ease her anxiety. In her words, “Shaikh said, ‘The more you take Allah’s name, the more your sins will be forgiven, and your good deeds will grow. Even just reading Astaghfar, asking Allah for forgiveness, would help lower your stress.’”

‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’

The victim told the police the accused organised a planned psychological and religious manipulation scheme under the excuse of reducing her “mental stress.” She added that the accused took advantage of her vulnerabilities.

This manipulation went so far that the victim truly believed converting would ease her stress. “I felt convinced that accepting Islam would decrease my mental tension,” explained the complainant. “Gradually, I began to believe these teachings.” As detailed in the chargesheet, the accused further exposed the victim to various Islamic concepts such as Jannah and Jahannum, the idea of Qurbani along with Bakri Eid, and even Zamzam water.

MUST READ: Trump Hints At Finalising Trade Deal With ‘Good Friend’ PM Modi, Says ‘Making A Lot Of Money With India’    

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TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’
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TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’
TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’
TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’
TCS Nashik Row: Employee Alleges Colleagues Pressured Her To Watch Pakistani Preacher Videos, Claimed ‘Islam Will Reduce Mental Stress’

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