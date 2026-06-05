CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Re-Evaluation Applications Cross 70,000 Mark Before Deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it received more than 70,000 applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation from students who had appeared for Class 12 examinations since the results were declared. CBSE data released on June 4 showed that 70,433 applications had come through for verification of scores and re-evaluation of answer scripts.

The portal usually used by post-result students has continued to function smoothly, despite a massive surge in traffic and a possible cyberattack attempt, the board said. The numbers reflect the intense interest among students in finding out how the board evaluation system worked this year after it introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM), after which each answer script is evaluated by a computer and its marks are reviewed manually by a faculty member on a tablet.

How many students applied for CBSE re-evaluation 2026

CBSE data reveals that 70,433 applications were filed via the grievance redressal portal till June 4; 7,314 were for verification of marks and 63,119 for re-evaluation.

The data show huge demand for post-results review services from Class 12 students. Education specialists have pointed out that an increase in re-evaluation requests is common when major changes are introduced in the examination or assessment processes. Students who have not yet applied should keep in mind that June 6 is the last possible date to apply for re-evaluation on the official portal.

What happened in the cyberattack on the CBSE portal

CBSE had said in a statement that its verification and re-evaluation portal was a target of a Denial-of-Service (DoS) attack on June 3, when candidates were logging in to access the site. The board said this malicious activity involved almost 3.8 million packets targeted at the portal to sabotage services.

The attack took place when thousands of students were accessing the portal to avail post-results services at a very busy time for the CBSE portal. However, despite the attack, the board said no disruption was reported, and the portal was used by applicants throughout the period. CBSE said it was the routine work of its technical teams and cybersecurity infrastructure to save its service from disruption.

What security measures did CBSE implement

The board had conducted extensive cybersecurity and technical checks before the portal became operational. CBSE said it had carried out penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and load-testing exercises with the help of cybersecurity experts and added multiple layers of protection to secure the system.

The measures taken included web application firewall protection, DDoS mitigation tools, secure authentication methods, audit logs, and round-the-clock monitoring. The portal opened only when all security protocols were successfully completed, ensuring that the system was ready to accommodate a huge traffic load, along with cyber threats.

How much traffic did the CBSE portal receive

The board said the portal suffered a dramatic traffic surge when it opened for business. It said it received almost one-and-a-half million access requests from users within a span of two minutes.

More than one-hundred thousand unauthorised login attempts were detected and blocked automatically in the same period. The traffic spike, CBSE said, was the result of a huge demand for access by students trying to receive post-results services. Security systems analysed the traffic and automatically detected and restricted fraudulent attempts to flood the system.

What is the deadline for CBSE re-evaluation applications

CBSE has warned students that June 6 is the final date for re-evaluation applications. Students who want to re-evaluate their marks are advised to apply before the deadline. They also need to file their applications through the portal, which is still functioning as per normal. There may have been thousands of applications processed so far, CBSE said. The post-result review process is essential to address student concerns and ensure transparency and trust in the evaluation system.

Also Read: CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process