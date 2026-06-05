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Home > Education News > CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process

CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process

The implementation of CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board exams has triggered concerns over evaluation accuracy, scanned answer sheets and portal-related issues.

CBSE OSM Controversy 2026
CBSE OSM Controversy 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 13:23 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is at the centre of a debate following the implementation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for grading Class 12 board examination answer sheets in 2026. The system announced as part of the examination system, the new method of digital evaluation was aimed at eradicating human error and improving transparency. After the announcement of Class 12 category results on May 13, some students began voicing controversies around marks attributed to them under the OSM system. What started as isolated complaints around marks has now escalated into a broader debate around examination evaluation methods, cybersecurity protocols, technical bottlenecks and administrative control.

What is the CBSE On-Screen Marking system

The On-Screen Marking (OSM) System was introduced by CBSE as a technologically driven approach to evaluate answer scripts this year. Answer books are now scanned, and students are assessed on their answer sheets through a computerised system, facilitated by an examiner. The board has said that the new method was set up to increase accuracy, homogenise evaluation and reduce manuality.

Numerous examination boards across the globe have implemented digital systems in order to increase transparency and efficiency. But the first big roll-out of the system witnessed an inclination in the students after the announcement of results. 

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Why did students raise concerns about CBSE Class 12 results

After the announcement of results, few students questioned the marks allotted to them and demanded clarity on the evaluation procedure. The issue simmered after the scanned copies of answer sheet were made available. Some students identified blurred scan sheets, missing sheets, alleged mismatched answer sheet and lack of access to information on the online portal. The criticism raised concerns over the implementation of OSM system.

How did the CBSE respond to the concerns

The certification can be done online, and the answer-book and re-evaluation processes are available 24/7 throughout the year. The CBSE also revised the deadlines of the process to mitigate the impact on the students during the solution package available. There were more than 70,000 applications for post-result grievance was already received till 4 June which included requests for a verification of marks and re-evaluation. 

What cybersecurity measures were introduced

As apprehensions surfaced about the site, the CBSE began carrying out technical audits and had consulted cybersecurity and privacy experts from the leading educational institutes, such as IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. The platform for verification and re-evaluation went through a security assessment and load testing before it was launched. 

Security measures such as web application firewalls, DDoS protection, secure authentication, and monitoring were also activated.

Officials said that the portal received very high traffic in the initial hours after launch, including unauthorised access attempts and denial-of-service attacks. However, the portal continued to function and process applications.

 What action has the government taken in the OSM controversy

The Ministry of Education has set up a probe into implementation and procurement aspects of the OSM project, including how the quality control mechanisms and the performance of vendors are being handled. Separately, it ordered an inquiry into any systemic issues that may have led to the flaws in the roll-out of OSM. Leadership changes are also being made within CBSE as part of a larger accountability drive.

The government officials said the student concerns have been taken seriously and corrective measures have been taken in areas that have been found leaky. While investigation/policy reviews are being carried out, there is a lot to be done to make sure that examination systems are stronger, digital infrastructure is robust and students can trust that the evaluation process is transparent and fair.

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CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process
Tags: cbseCBSE Class 12 results 2026CBSE OSM controversyCBSE Re-Evaluation ProcessOn-Screen Marking System

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CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process

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CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process
CBSE OSM Controversy Deepens as Students Raise Concerns Over Marks, Scans and Re-Evaluation Process
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