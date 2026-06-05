NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Date and Download Process

NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidates are eagerly waiting for the city intimation slip, the next big development in the process leading up to the June 21 test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing it in the next few days, which will help the candidates find out which city their allotted examination centre lies in. The exam was rescheduled after the May 3 NEET UG was cancelled under allegations of a paper leak. Since then, candidates have been attentive to the status of the re-examination, city intimation slip, admit card and prescribed examination guidelines. The city intimation slip is usually released prior to the admit card, so candidates can travel and accommodate the allotted city accordingly.

When will the NEET UG 2026 re-exam city slip be released

Even though the NTA has not announced the release date, the city intimation slip will be released on or around June 7 or June 8 considering the exam schedule. The slip will tell the city allotted to the candidate for the re-examination on June 21. It will not show the exact address of the allotted examination centre. Candidates should keep a tab on the official NEET webpage for activation of the download link. The admit cards will be released a few days after the city slip is released.

What is NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip

A city intimation slip is a pre-admit card issued to candidates which briefs them about the city in which they will have to appear for the paper. Those candidates who are going to be allotted centres in a city other than their hometown’s will find this information very helpful. Before the official admit card go out, both the student and his/her parents can organise arrangements of accommodation and transportation on the day of the exam.

The city slip cannot be treated as a substitute for the admit cards, and it will not be accepted for entering the exam hall on the exam day. The official admit card along with the valid ID proofs will be accepted on the examination day.

How to get NEET UG 2026 city slip

After release of the city intimation slip, candidates can then download it from the official NEET website. Candidates are strongly recommended to download and keep a copy of the slip for future reference. Having a printed slip may also be helpful when making travel arrangements.

Applicants should carefully verify all details displayed in the document and immediately report any discrepancies through official channels.

What Will Happen After The Release Of The NEET UG City Intimation Slip

After the release of the city intimation slip, NTA will be out for the release of admit cards for the June 21 re-examination. The admit card will have details like examination centre address, examination day instructions, reporting time, etc., and other information of individual candidates. The admit card has to be carried to the examination centre, as the city slip is not sufficient to get entry into the test centre.

With the re-examination coming up soon, students are advised to keep track of official announcements to stay informed and not to rely on misinformation circulated on social media or elsewhere. The release of the city intimation slip is a milestone in the final preparation for one of India’s most-watched entrance examinations.

Also Read: TAT HS Answer Key 2026 Released at sebexam.org, Check Subject-Wise PDFs and Result Updates