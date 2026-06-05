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Home > World News > Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over President’s Health

Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over President’s Health

A viral video and photos appearing to show Donald Trump with his eyes closed during an Oval Office event have sparked fresh debate online.

Trump appears to sleep during his Oval office announcement (IMAGE: X)
Trump appears to sleep during his Oval office announcement (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 12:38 IST

On Thursday, people spotted Donald Trump with his eyes closed in the Oval Office, and talk quickly spread that he’d nodded off. Photos show him in a blue suit and yellow tie, leaning back in his chair, looking like he’s asleep. MeidasTouch, a Democrat-leaning outlet, posted on X: “Trump dozes off as U.S. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office.” The post was tagged June 4, 2026. Meanwhile, political commentator Harry Sisson also shared a clip where Trump looked to be out cold, captioning it: “Trump is passed out in the Oval Office right now. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!” The video started making the rounds almost instantly.

That photo of Trump with his eyes closed spread fast, popping up all over Facebook, too. “Trump fell asleep again today,” one person wrote. All this happened just a day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced accusations from a Congressional panel that he lied when asked if Trump had fallen asleep during meetings.

Marco Rubio denies, says never seen Trump fall asleep

Marco Rubio pushed back hard on claims that President Trump falls asleep during meetings. On Wednesday, as Secretary of State, Rubio sat before the House Foreign Relations Committee and fielded questions from Rep. Ted Lieu about Trump’s energy in the Cabinet room.

“That’s just not true. I’ve never seen him fall asleep, not even close,” Rubio told the committee. “Actually, the guy barely sleeps at all. That’s the problem. He calls me at 2 in the morning. He calls me at 5. Me, I like to get at least six hours, maybe not a full twelve, but I need my sleep. Trump’s always working. Just the other night, he was in the Oval Office at half past midnight. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Ted Lieu questions Marco Rubio

Lieu didn’t buy Rubio’s answer. He played a clip showing Trump with his eyes closed during a Cabinet meeting. Then he aired another segment from France 24, which raised flags about Trump’s health after his eyes looked closed at a Memorial Day ceremony. Lieu argued that images like these make Trump appear “weak” in front of America’s rivals. Rubio shot back, calling the doubts about Trump’s cognitive ability “absurd.”

“He works at a pace no one else can keep up with,” Rubio insisted, “I’ve been on foreign trips with him where he stays up the entire flight, just wandering the plane trying to find someone to chat with. The rest of us are knocked out, and he’s still running.”

Trump’s health concerns

Part of the reason all these rumours are swirling is Trump’s recent absence. The president, now 79, went almost a week without making a public appearance. He hadn’t held a press conference since late May, and the silence fueled a flurry of speculation about his health.

People worry that Donald Trump doesn’t get enough sleep, mainly because of his nap incidents at work and his habit of staying up late on his gadgets. Several clips went viral showing President Trump dozing off in big meetings. He nodded off in the Oval Office and during the Memorial Day event, plus various Cabinet gatherings. So people get concerned about how he does his presidential duties when he looks so tired all the time.

MUST READ: Trump Hints At Finalising Trade Deal With ‘Good Friend’ PM Modi, Says ‘Making A Lot Of Money With India’    

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Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over President’s Health
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Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep In Oval Office? Viral Video Sparks Fresh Debate Over President’s Health
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