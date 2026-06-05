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Home > World News > US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’

US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’

The United States has issued a fresh security alert for travellers across the Middle East amid rising tensions linked to the Iran conflict. UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar remain under Level 3 travel advisories as Americans are urged to stay cautious and monitor developments.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 02:40 IST

The United States has issued a new security alert for American citizens across the Middle East as regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict continue to raise concerns. The warning comes from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which stated that the security situation remains highly unpredictable and could change rapidly. In its latest advisory, the embassy urged U.S. citizens to exercise caution, closely monitor news developments, and remain prepared for sudden security incidents. Officials also advised travellers to identify the nearest shelter in case hostilities escalate.

UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar Remain at Level 3

According to the U.S. State Department, several countries in the Gulf region remain at Level 3: Reconsider Travel. These include:

  • United Arab Emirates
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Qatar
  • Kuwait
  • Bahrain
  • Oman
  • Jordan
  • Israel and the West Bank

A Level 3 advisory does not prohibit travel, but it recommends that travellers carefully evaluate the risks before visiting these destinations.

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US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’

Countries Under ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory

The State Department continues to maintain its highest warning level, Level 4: Do Not Travel, for several conflict-affected countries, including:

  • Iran
  • Iraq
  • Lebanon
  • Syria
  • Gaza
  • Yemen

The advisory cites ongoing armed conflict, terrorism threats, missile and drone attacks, and broader regional instability as key reasons for the warning.

Why US Issued the Alert

The latest warning comes amid continued fallout from the Iran-related conflict that has affected security conditions across the Middle East. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that military escalation could lead to sudden attacks, disruptions to air travel, and security threats near diplomatic facilities and military installations. Earlier this year, the United States elevated travel advisories for several Gulf countries and authorised or ordered the departure of some non-essential diplomatic personnel from parts of the region due to security concerns.

Guidance for Travelers

The U.S. Embassy has advised citizens currently in the Middle East to:

  • Stay aware of their surroundings.
  • Follow local government instructions.
  • Monitor trusted news sources for breaking developments.
  • Avoid demonstrations and large public gatherings.
  • Know the location of the nearest shelter or safe area.
  • Maintain emergency communication plans.

Officials emphasised that the regional security environment remains fluid and that travel conditions can change with little warning. Security concerns have also affected aviation across the region. Airlines and aviation authorities continue to monitor risks linked to missile, drone and military activity. Travellers heading to Gulf destinations are advised to check flight schedules regularly and remain prepared for possible delays, rerouting, or temporary restrictions if tensions escalate further. 

The United States has renewed its warning for travellers in the Middle East as uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict continues to grow. While the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait remain open to travellers, Washington is urging Americans to reconsider non-essential travel, stay informed, and remain prepared for rapidly changing security conditions.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Talks Hanging By Thread? Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon Ceasefire, Israel Refuses Withdrawal

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US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’
Tags: iran warKuwait Travel NewsMiddle East Security AlertQatar Travel AdvisorySaudi Arabia Travel AlertUAE travel warningus travel advisory

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