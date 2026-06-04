Who Was Debosmita Paul? DU Assistant Professor Killed Inside East Delhi Apartment

A 49-year-old Delhi University assistant professor was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside her apartment in Satyam Enclave, (Vasundhara) East Delhi, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dr. Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College. She was living alone in the apartment while her husband resided in Bengaluru. Police suspect murder after finding that Dr. Paul had suffered a fatal head injury caused by a heavy object. Following the discovery of her body, investigators launched a probe and are examining all possible angles to establish the motive behind the crime. The incident has shocked the academic community and raised concerns among local residents.

Debosmita Paul Found Dead Inside Locked Apartment

The incident came to light around 2.35 pm when Delhi Police received a PCR call from Debosmita Paul’s sister, Devarati Paul, informing them that her sister had been found dead inside her flat. According to police, Devarati told investigators that the apartment had remained locked from the outside since morning, and her sister was not responding to repeated phone calls. Concerned by the unusual silence, she went to the apartment herself.

When Devarati arrived at the residence, she found the flat locked and received no response from inside. Growing increasingly suspicious, she broke open the lock to enter the apartment. Inside, she discovered Debosmita Paul lying dead. Police were immediately alerted, following which teams rushed to the scene and secured the area. Police officials said a crime team and forensic experts examined the apartment and collected evidence from the scene. The body was later shifted to LBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Based on preliminary findings, police have registered a murder case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators have formed several teams to identify and arrest the accused. Officials have not yet revealed any suspects or possible motives behind the killing. Further investigation is underway. While police are awaiting forensic reports and post-mortem findings to determine the exact sequence of events, the circumstances surrounding the death have raised serious concerns among residents of the area.



AAP MLA Alleges Deteriorating Law And Order Situation

Reacting to the incident, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar alleged that the assistant professor was murdered and linked the case to what he described as worsening law and order conditions in Delhi. Claiming that the victim suffered severe head injuries, Kumar said:

‘She sustained multiple, brutal blows to the head. Even today, murders are taking place inside such upscale apartment complexes because criminals have become completely fearless. They have no fear of the police, nor do they fear the government.’

Targeting the BJP-led administrations, Kumar alleged that criminals were operating without fear of consequences. ‘Ever since the BJP’s four-engine government took charge in Delhi, incidents of crime have been on a continuous rise. We have been constantly raising the question: why, exactly, are criminals not being reined in? Is the Delhi Police failing to perform its duties?’ Kumar said.

Police have not commented on the political allegations and continue to focus on gathering evidence and identifying those responsible for the killing. As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to rely on forensic evidence, post-mortem findings and local enquiries to piece together the circumstances leading to the death of the Delhi University professor.

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