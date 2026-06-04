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Home > India News > Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress announces candidates across multiple states, nominating Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, Mansoor Ali Khan, Meenakshi Natarajan, Neeraj Dangi, Praveen Chakravarty, and Pranav Jha.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 22:56 IST

The Congress on Thursday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, fielding a mix of senior leaders, party strategists, and experienced organizational figures from several states. The nominations include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, and Mansoor Ali Khan from Karnataka, along with key names from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand. The announcement comes as political parties finalize their candidates for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, which will determine representation in Parliament’s Upper House from several states across India.

Congress Fields Senior Leaders From Karnataka

Karnataka emerged as the most prominent state in the Congress list, with the party nominating Mallikarjun Kharge, senior spokesperson Pawan Khera, and leader Mansoor Ali Khan for Rajya Sabha seats.

Kharge, who currently serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, remains one of the Congress party’s most influential leaders. The nomination of Pawan Khera is also significant, given his prominent role as the party’s national spokesperson and public face on key political issues.

Madhya Pradesh

The Congress has nominated Meenakshi Natarajan from Madhya Pradesh, signaling the party’s confidence in one of its experienced organizational leaders. Her candidature is being viewed as part of the Congress strategy to strengthen its parliamentary presence while ensuring representation from key states.

Natarajan has held several important positions within the party and is known for her organizational work and grassroots connections.

Rajasthan

From Rajasthan, the party has once again backed sitting Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Dangi. He has represented the state in the Upper House since 2020 and remains an important Congress leader in Rajasthan.

The renomination reflects the party’s preference for continuity and experience as it prepares for upcoming political and electoral challenges.

Tamil Nadu

The Congress has nominated Praveen Chakravarty from Tamil Nadu. Widely recognized for his expertise in policy research, data analytics, and election strategy, Chakravarty has played a key role in shaping several of the party’s policy and campaign initiatives.

His nomination is being seen as an effort to bring policy-focused leadership and strategic expertise to Parliament.

Jharkhand

The party has also named Pranav Jha as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Jharkhand. The move highlights Congress’s effort to strengthen its representation from eastern India while promoting leaders with organizational experience.

The nomination is expected to bolster the party’s presence in the state and contribute to its broader parliamentary strategy.

What the Nominations Indicate

The latest list highlights Congress’s strategy of balancing experienced parliamentarians with leaders known for organizational, policy, and communication skills. By backing figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Neeraj Dangi while also nominating leaders like Pawan Khera, Meenakshi Natarajan, Praveen Chakravarty, and Pranav Jha, the party appears focused on strengthening its voice both inside Parliament and within its organizational structure. With Rajya Sabha elections approaching, the nominations provide an early indication of Congress’s priorities as it seeks to reinforce its presence in the Upper House.

ALSO READ: BJP Unveils Rajya Sabha Candidates Across 5 States Ahead Of June 18 Polls, Sets Stage For Key Upper House Battle

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Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States
Tags: congressCongress Reshuffleindian politicskhargeMeenakshi NatarajanNeeraj DangiPawan KheraPraveen Chakravarty

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Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States

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Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States
Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States
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