Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of 2026 After ‘Rare’ Hamstring Injury? All You Need To Know About ‘Distal Semimembranosus Tendon Tear’

India’s limited overs plans have been dealt a huge blow. Batting maestro Virat Kohli has been officially ruled out of upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 13. He had injured himself while playing his unbeaten masterpiece knock of 75 in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive title.

The Indian Express early media reports were encouraging, with a short layoff of two weeks that would keep him out for just the first two matches in Dharamsala and Lucknow. But medical realities tell a far more serious story. Later scans showed a tear of distal semimembranosus tendon, a source from BCCI told PTI. This is a very unusual and complex diagnosis, and for an injury of this severity, the typical recovery time is anywhere from 3 to 6 months, so his availability for the rest of the calendar year in 2026 is in serious doubt.

Decoding the Injury: Why is it so ‘Rare’?

The hamstring is a collection of three different muscles. A tear in the distal semimembranosus is a tear of the muscle at the very bottom of where it crosses down the back of the thigh and attaches firmly onto the inside, upper part of the shinbone (the tibia), just behind the knee joint. The semimembranosus muscle is a major biomechanical player that enables an athlete to flex or bend the knee while extending the hip explosively backward.

This specific type of tear is exceptionally rare in modern sports medicine for two distinct reasons:

The Location Factor: Standard hamstring pulls or strains, the vast majority, occur high up in the leg, either right in the middle of the thigh, at the muscle-tendon junction, or at the proximal attachment, near the hip. These injuries are usually caused by rapid deceleration or excessive overstretching while sprinting at full speed.

The Structural Strength: Really wide, thick and deeply anchored into the bone in a number of places on the inside of the knee is one of the hamstrings, the lower tendon of the semimembranosus muscle. It is designed to withstand heavy loads so it is very difficult to break. Plus, even in the less common instances of lower hamstring injuries, they are typically confined to a very different muscle, found on the outside of the leg. To tear this particular deep, inner tendon is an absolute anomaly.

What Lies Ahead for Team India?

Initial suggestions suggested Kohli could technically return for the final ODI in Chennai on June 20 but the BCCI medical staff and selectors are absolutely reluctant to take any reckless shortcuts. If you return too quickly, the risk of a complete rupture of a distal tendon tear is very high. This needs major surgery and a definitive 6 month rehab period.

With the crucial tour of England coming up in July and long-term planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup underway, the Indian management is preparing for a long spell without their premier anchor. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the frontrunner to replace Kohli in the middle-order for the upcoming games.