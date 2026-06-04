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Home > India News > Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody

A Delhi court has sent Hotel Flourish Stays co-owner Lavkesh Bajaj to 4 days of police custody in the Malviya Nagar fire case. The blaze killed 21 people, including 17 foreigners. Investigators have uncovered major fire safety lapses, blocked exits, poor ventilation and structural violations.

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody (Via ANI)
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody (Via ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 17:49 IST

Malviya Nagar Fire Case: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Lavkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, to 4-days of police custody in connection with the devastating Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives. Bajaj was produced before the Saket Court following his arrest by Delhi Police a day earlier. The court approved the custody request to allow investigators to gather further evidence and examine the circumstances that led to one of Delhi’s deadliest fire tragedies in recent years.

Fire Claimed 21 Lives, Including Foreign Nationals

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, while several others sustained injuries.

The incident triggered a large-scale rescue operation involving firefighters, police personnel, and emergency response teams.

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Charges Filed Against Hotel Co-Owner

Police have registered a case against Lavkesh Bajaj under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence involving fire, endangering human life, and causing damage through fire.

Investigators are examining whether lapses in safety measures and building management contributed to the scale of the disaster.

Serious Fire Safety Violations Uncovered

Preliminary findings have revealed multiple deficiencies in the building’s fire safety infrastructure. According to investigators, the windows and glass panels were completely sealed, preventing smoke from escaping and significantly worsening conditions inside the structure.

Authorities also found that the basement entrance was locked from within, delaying rescue efforts at a critical stage of the operation.

Rescue Teams Faced Major Obstacles

Officials said rescue personnel took nearly 10 minutes to access the basement area, where several people were trapped. During the operation, teams encountered an iron mesh barrier blocking the route, forcing them to cut through the obstruction before evacuations could continue. Several occupants were eventually rescued from the basement despite the delays.

The investigation has further revealed that the building allegedly lacked proper ventilation systems and emergency exit routes. Authorities believe these shortcomings allowed smoke to spread rapidly throughout the premises, trapping guests and making evacuation extremely difficult.

Inspectors also reported that room ventilation was inadequate and staircases were obstructed by glass structures, wooden installations, and construction material.

Structural Flaws Under Scanner

The guesthouse, identified as Flourish Inn, is now under detailed scrutiny as investigators examine whether building design flaws played a role in the high death toll. Blocked windows and restricted escape routes have emerged as key areas of concern in the ongoing probe.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine accountability and establish whether additional individuals may face action in connection with the tragedy.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Malviya Nagar Fire: How Mattress Shop Owner Helped Save Lives In Hotel Fire That Killed 21

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody
Tags: Delhi fire newsDelhi hotel fire tragedyhome-hero-pos-4hotel fire newsLavkesh Bajaj police custodyMalviya Nagar fire caseSaket Court latest updateSouth Delhi fire case

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody

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Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody
Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Delhi Court Sends Hotel Co-Owner Lavkesh Bajaj To 4-Day Police Custody

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