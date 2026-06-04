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Home > India News > Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur

Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur

Bihar Hospital Fire: A devastating fire at a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district has claimed three lives and injured over 20 patients. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Bihar hospital fire leaves multiple people dead (IMAGE: X)
Bihar hospital fire leaves multiple people dead (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 08:01 IST

Bihar Hospital Fire: Another massive fire outbreak has been reported in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, a day after a fatal fire in a hotel at Malviya Nagar in Delhi. The unfortunate incident has left 3 people dead, as per the latest reports. The fire quickly engulfed a large part of the building, causing thick and toxic fumes to spread throughout the hospital premises, causing chaos. Emergency response personnel immediately responded to the scene and began to evacuate individuals to safety. Initial investigations indicate the fire could have been started by a short circuit, but it has yet to be officially confirmed. More than 20 patients were reportedly injured in the incident and were safely evacuated from the building. Some of the rescued patients are reported to be in a critical condition.

Bihar hospital fire leaves 3 dead

The fire department got the emergency call at 3:55 in the morning and sent a team out right away. About 20 people got evacuated from the ICU, and everyone else was shifted to hospitals nearby.

“We pulled 15 to 20 patients out of the ICU,” said Ram Niwas Pandey from the Muzaffarpur fire department. “Two of them died there. The rest are in other hospitals now. We don’t know how they’re doing yet.”

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Delhi hotel fire in Malviya Nagar

This happened just a day after a big fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, killed 21 and injured 26. That fire broke out around 8:30 am at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani. There were almost 40 guests at the time, most of them still asleep. According to Delhi Police, the building had only one way in and out. The windows didn’t open at all, and the main door was controlled by a sensor. When the fire grew, people barely had any way to escape.

ALSO READ: Delhi Restaurant Fire: Owner Lavkesh Arrested After Deadly Blaze killed 21 In Malviya Nagar    

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Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur
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Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur

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Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur
Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur
Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur
Bihar Hospital Fire Update: Three Dead, Over 20 Injured After Massive Blaze Engulfs Hospital In Muzaffarpur

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