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Home > India News > 39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch

39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch

A 39-year-old Singapore-based Indian lawyer earning Rs 2 crore has gone viral after a matchmaker revealed her strict partner requirements, sparking debate on modern dating expectations and compatibility.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 03:54 IST

A 39-year-old Singapore-based Indian lawyer earning around Rs 2 crore annually has become the centre of an online debate after a matchmaker shared details of her long search for a life partner and the strict conditions she reportedly set. The story, first shared in a video, has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions to modern dating expectations. The matchmaker described the woman as highly successful and financially independent, but said her prolonged search for a suitable partner has raised questions about compatibility and expectations in today’s marriage market. The case has triggered a wider discussion online about whether personal standards in relationships are becoming too restrictive or simply reflect changing social realities. 

Long Search For Partner Raises Questions

According to the matchmaker, the woman has been actively looking for a partner for more than a decade, with her family initially taking the lead in arranging potential matches after she completed her law degree at 27. When asked about her situation, she reportedly said, ‘Honestly, I don’t know. I just think I haven’t found the right person yet.’

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The matchmaker added that most of the filtering process over the years had been handled by her mother, which may have contributed to a highly selective shortlist of potential partners. This extended timeline, spanning over 12 years, has become one of the key talking points in the viral discussion.

Strict Criteria Significantly Narrowed Options

During the conversation, the woman reportedly outlined several conditions for a potential partner. These included a preference for someone already living in Singapore, as she was not open to relocation after marriage. She also reportedly preferred a partner not older than 42 years, with an income equal to or higher than hers, placing the requirement at approximately Rs 2 crore or more annually. Additional preferences included a North Indian background and a physical appearance rating of at least seven out of ten.

According to the matchmaker, these combined requirements significantly reduced the number of eligible candidates, especially in a highly competitive and limited high-income demographic in Singapore. The discussion has since fuelled debate about how multiple expectations can drastically reduce real-world compatibility.

Social Expectations And Relationship Pressure

Another key moment in the conversation came when the topic of divorce was raised. The matchmaker asked whether she would consider marrying a divorced man. She reportedly responded, ‘Are you mad? What are people going to think about me?’

The story went viral on the internet, and many users emphasised the significance of social perception in making decisions about personal relationships. Observers pointed out how social pressure can still be a big factor in marriage choices, even with highly educated and financially independent people. As the story went viral online, users expressed sharply divided opinions. Some supported the woman’s right to have her own standards in choosing a life partner, while others argued that it is extremely difficult to find a match with too specific criteria.

ALSO READ: 700 Jobs Gone Overnight As Pune IT Firm Shuts Down, CEO Arrested Over Salary Fraud

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39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch
39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch
39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch
39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch

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