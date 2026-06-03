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Home > India News > Who Are The 3 New Spokespersons Appointed By Cockroach Janta Party Ahead Of June 6 Delhi Protest?

Who Are The 3 New Spokespersons Appointed By Cockroach Janta Party Ahead Of June 6 Delhi Protest?

Cockroach Janta Party has appointed Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka as its official spokespersons ahead of a June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar. The move signals the group's organisational expansion as it campaigns for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and broader youth issues.

Who Are The 3 New Cockroach Janta Party Spokespersons? (Pic Credits: X)
Who Are The 3 New Cockroach Janta Party Spokespersons? (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 14:54 IST

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-focused pressure group founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has announced the appointment of three prominent public figures as its official spokespersons ahead of its proposed protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6. The demonstration seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and has already received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk. The move marks a significant organisational step for the group, which first gained attention through a satirical social media campaign last month. 

By bringing in experienced voices from journalism, public policy, and consulting, the organisation appears to be expanding beyond online activism and building a structured leadership team.

Saurav Das Named Chief Spokesperson

CJP has appointed investigative journalist Saurav Das as its chief spokesperson. The organisation said Das brings extensive experience in reporting, investigating and analyzing legal, judicial and social issues.

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According to the party, Das also played a key role in the anti-pollution protests held at India Gate in November 2025. His background in journalism and public advocacy is expected to strengthen the group’s communication efforts during upcoming campaigns and protests.

Who Is Saurav Das?

Saurav Das is an investigative journalist known for his work on legal, judicial and social affairs. He has spent several years reporting on public interest issues and was among the prominent voices associated with the anti-pollution movement at India Gate in 2025. He will now serve as the chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Who Is Vijeta Dahiya?

Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, author, filmmaker and content creator. A graduate of Delhi Technological University, she has built a reputation through her work in political analysis and strategic research. Dahiya has also authored two best-selling books and will represent the organisation as one of its official spokespersons.

Who Is Ashutosh Ranka?

Ashutosh Ranka is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics. He previously worked with global consulting firm McKinsey in London, advising international organisations on economic and operational strategy. After returning to India, he became involved in public campaigns related to environmental protection, education and youth issues, including movements linked to the NEET paper leak controversy and other civic causes in Jaipur.

CJP Expands Organisational Structure

The appointment of Das, Dahiya and Ranka signals a broader effort by the Cockroach Janta Party to establish a formal leadership structure. The organisation has rapidly gained visibility online and is now preparing for its first major public mobilisation in the national capital.

As the June 6 protest approaching, the newly appointed spokespersons are expected to play a central role in communicating the group’s demands and engaging with supporters.

ALSO READ: What Is Khan Sir’s Net Worth in 2026? Here’s How India’s Most Popular Teacher Built a Multi-Crore Education Empire

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Who Are The 3 New Spokespersons Appointed By Cockroach Janta Party Ahead Of June 6 Delhi Protest?
Tags: Ashutosh RankaCJP spokespersonsCockroach Janta PartyDharmendra Pradhan resignationhome-hero-pos-4Jantar Mantar protestJune 6 Delhi protestSaurav DasVijeta Dahiya

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Who Are The 3 New Spokespersons Appointed By Cockroach Janta Party Ahead Of June 6 Delhi Protest?

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Who Are The 3 New Spokespersons Appointed By Cockroach Janta Party Ahead Of June 6 Delhi Protest?
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