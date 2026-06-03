HSSC Female Constable PMT Schedule Out: Check Exam Dates, Vacancies and Selection Process

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the schedule and list of candidates shortlisted for the physical measurement test (PMT) 2026 Female Constable (General Duty). HSSC has announced the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2026 Female Constable Calendar. Candidates qualified through the Common Eligibility Test (CET) merit list can now find out their status and move ahead for the next phase of the recruitment procedure. The PMT 2026 will be conducted from 8th to 13th June 2026. It is one of the stages of the selection procedure for 600 female constable post vacancies.

Candidates qualified for the Calculation Stage will proceed for the Physical Screening Test (PST), followed by a written exam, document checkup, and medical examination. HSSC released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) on its official website. Candidates can verify their registration number and details before the date of the examination.

Who can appear for the HSSC Female Constable PMT 2026

Only the candidates who got the name on the CET merit list are eligible for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The Commission released the list on the official website and asked candidates to verify the details before the examination dates.

The PMT is a screening stage to determine whether candidates are of specified physical standards for appointment to Haryana Police. Candidates who do not meet the required standards of measurements are liable to be screened out from further stages of the recruitment process.

What are the height criteria of Female Constable PMT

The HSSC has reiterated the minimum height standards appointed for all categories of female candidates. All candidates of General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) criteria should have a height of a minimum of 158 centimetres. No relaxation will be granted beyond the notified valid provisions. Physical measurements will be taken strictly as per the Recruitment Rules in the Physical Measurement Test.

What is the next stage post PMT

All candidates who pass the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) will be called for the Physical Screening Test (PST) which tests endurance, fitness and physical ability required for police service. The physical screening test focuses on determining candidates with the physical ability to carry out policing duties.Only candidates who pass the physical screening tests are eligible for written examination.

What is the HSSC Female Constable selection process

The recruitment process consists of various steps aimed at gauging the physical fitness as well as the eligibility and professional suitability of the aspirants. The first step is the merit list prepared on the basis of Common Eligibility Test (CET) marks. Candidates next selected undergo a physical measurement test and a physical screening test.

Successful candidates will appear for written examination. After that, the candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination before making the final appointment. The goal of the multi-step process is to ensure that the candidates selected are able to meet the physical as well as the academic requirements of Haryana Police.

How m can pm check PMT schedule and shortlist

Candidates can go to the official HSSC website and read the notification on Female Police Constable (General Duty) recruitment in Haryana. The commission has released the examination schedule as well as registration numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The candidate needs to revisit the reporting instructions, examination date as well as venue related information before appearing for PMT. The physical test will begin on June 8. Candidates should remember to bring along all required documents and should carefully follow the instructions provided by the commission

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