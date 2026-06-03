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Home > Education News > UP PGT Recruitment Result 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Merit List and Interview Qualification Status

UP PGT Recruitment Result 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Merit List and Interview Qualification Status

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the result of UP Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Examination 2026.

UP PGT Result 2026
UP PGT Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 13:00 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the result of UP Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Examination 2026. The candidates who have appeared in the written examination can view the subject-wise result on the commission’s official website. The recruitment was carried out for filling 624 lecturer post in government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the evaluated candidates, 2253 candidates were shortlisted for interview, which will be the next step in the selection process. The result was published in PDF form on June 2. It was almost three weeks after the actual examination was conducted on May 9 and 10.

How many candidates were qualified in UP PGT Result 2026

UPESSC would like to inform you that 2253 candidates have qualified the interview round. The candidates who are shortlisted would be eligible for fulfilling the lecturer posts in Uttar Pradesh based on the result of the written exam conducted for the lecturer post.

The lists were released separately for both male and female candidates. The candidates who have made it in the merit list will move ahead to the final selection process. The interview would decide the eventual selection of teachers for various subjects in the state.

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Which subjects were part of the selection for UP PGT

The UPSC conducted the selection test for 18 subjects that were offered in the postgraduate category. These subjects were physiotherapy, university education, biology, mathematics, sociology, education, economics, sociology, education, education, history, mathematics, Hindi, commerce, psychology, home science and art.

UPESSC announced that a staggering number of candidates appeared for the selection test from across the state. The candidates must appear only for the subjects that corresponded to the courses in which they had applied for the lecturer post.

How many candidates appeared for the UP PGT exam

According to the UPESSC, a staggering 1,92,934 candidates from across the state applied for the selection test in May 2026. With only 624 vacancies, this was a selection test of intense competition. The UPSC short-listed only 2,253 candidates for the interviews again further reducing the number of candidates. The Commission has stated that the result is still provisional and will be confirmed later during the recruitment process.

When will the UP PGT interview schedule be released

The commission has said the subject-wise and category-wise interview schedule will be published on its official website on 3rd June 2026. Qualified candidates in the written examination must keep visiting the portal for checking the interview dates and instructions about reporting/document verification. UPESSC is expected to provide a complete set of interview guidelines to help candidates in the next stage of the selection process.

How to check UP PGT Result 2026

The candidates can view their results by going through the official UPESSC website and clicking on the UP PGT Result 2026 link available on the homepage. The subject-wise PDF files include roll numbers and details of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can search their roll number in the corresponding PDF and download the result for future reference

The commission had added different interview notifications that will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number of the candidate. The interview call letter will be made available for download 10 days before the interview date. Candidates selected for the interview round have to keep their contact details updated while maintaining the official output status.

Also Read: NIFT Result 2026 Expected Today: Check Scorecard, Merit List and Counselling Process Details

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UP PGT Recruitment Result 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Merit List and Interview Qualification Status
Tags: UP PGT examUP PGT interview scheduleUP PGT Recruitment Result 2026UP PGT Result 2026UPESSC Result

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