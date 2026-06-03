Shilpa Shinde’s Shocking Confession After 11 Years: ‘The Sexual Harassment Case Was False’

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself at the center of a major controversy after making a startling revelation about her long-running dispute with the makers of the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Nearly a decade after accusing producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, Shinde has now publicly admitted that the allegation was false.

The actress made the confession during a recent podcast hosted by comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Speaking emotionally about one of the most difficult phases of her career, Shinde revealed that she filed the complaint because she felt trapped amid contractual disputes, mounting legal pressure, and professional isolation.

Shinde became a household name through her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the hit comedy show. However, in 2016, her relationship with the production house deteriorated over disagreements regarding contracts and working conditions. According to the actress, she was allegedly being pressured to sign an exclusive agreement that would have restricted her from taking up other projects. When she refused, tensions escalated, eventually leading to her departure from the show.

The controversy soon turned into a high-profile legal battle. Shinde claimed she received legal notices demanding crores of rupees in damages and felt increasingly cornered. During the podcast, she said that at the time she believed filing a sexual harassment complaint was her only option to fight back. She has now acknowledged that the allegations were not true and admitted that she is speaking about it publicly for the first time.

The actress also revealed that the dispute was eventually resolved through a settlement, after which her pending payments were cleared. Interestingly, despite the bitter fallout, Shinde said that her relationship with the show’s makers has improved significantly over the years. She even worked with them again after more than a decade and described their current equation as cordial.

The confession has triggered widespread reactions across social media and the entertainment industry. Many users expressed shock over the admission, while others debated the broader implications of false allegations and the pressures faced by actors in the television industry. The revelation has reignited discussions about workplace disputes, legal battles, and accountability in the entertainment world.

With this unexpected admission, Shilpa Shinde has reopened one of television’s most controversial chapters, sparking fresh debate nearly eleven years after the original dispute first made headlines.