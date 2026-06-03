Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Mohanlal Starrer Becomes 6th Malayalam Movie To Enter Rs 100 Crore Club, Earns Rs 1.55 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection: Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 faced a sharp drop on Monday which followed it to Tuesday as well but despite the setback the film has managed to enter the golden Rs 100 crore club in Indian markets and has become only the sixth Mollywood movie to do so.

Directed by Joseph Jeetu, the film witnessed its lowest earning this Tuesday where it managed to earn only Rs 1.55 crore. According to trade analyst site Sacnilk, with a total of 2,142 shows the film earned Rs 1.55 crores taking its total India gross to Rs 116.55 crore and India net collection to Rs 100.45 crores.

Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

Talking about its day-wise collection, Mohanlal’s drama-thriller earned over Rs 15.85 crore on its opening day. Its second day added another Rs 11.05 crore, with Rs 13.85 crore on its third day and completing the first weekend. In the first weekend the movie collected a whooping Rs 81.95 crore to its bag.

The film saw a very natural decline over its second week, as it made Rs 4.30 crore on the 2nd Friday, Rs 5.10 crore on the 2nd Saturday, and Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday. Later the weekdays began to see a further decline. On Monday, it made Rs 2.20 crore, and on Tuesday, it earned just Rs 1.55 crore.

Mollywood’s 6th Entry in 100-Crore Club

With minting over Rs 100.45 crores over a span of 13 days, Drishyam 3 has officially become one of the only six Malayalam movies to earn a whooping Rs 100 crore with the likes of Manjummel Boys, L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, and Vaazha 2. It is rather special for Mohanlal on a personal level as well as it makes his third movie in the club after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Drishyam 3: The Secret For Success

Backed by strong word of mouth and a strong loyal franchise fanbase, the last addition in the Drishyam franchise was almost certain to succeed at the big screens and multiplexes.

Other than that Mohanlal’s control at the regional box office is simply phenomenal, driven heavily by its home territory of Kerala, the film’s global gross is already pushing past the ₹230 crore mark. This firmly establishes it as a highly lucrative conclusion to the decade-long criminal saga.

While the ₹1.55 crore single-day haul represents the film’s lowest daily collection since its global release on May 21, 2026. This follows a steady downward slope from Monday’s ₹2.20 crore, a typical trend as family audiences shift back to weekend viewing.

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