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Home > Regionals News > Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train

Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train

A major accident was narrowly avoided at a Noida metro station after a man stepped onto the tracks while a train was approaching. The alert train driver applied emergency brakes in time, allowing station staff to rescue the individual safely.

Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 14:41 IST

A big accident was stopped from happening at a metro station in Noida. A man got onto the tracks when a train was coming. The train operator and the people who work at the station acted fast. Stopped the train in time. This stopped what could have been a bad accident. The whole thing was seen by a lot of people. It was also recorded by cameras. It made the metro stop running for a while and it made people worry about how safe the metro is.

What Happened at the Noida Metro Station?

The man got onto the tracks when the metro was running like it always does. People who were waiting at the station were very surprised and scared when they saw the man on the tracks and the train coming towards the platform.
 
The people who saw it happen said the man seemed confused. He did not get off the tracks even when the people who work at the station told him to. The situation got worse when the train got closer to the station.

The Train Operator Saved a Life

The people who work for the metro said the train operator saw the man on the tracks and used the emergency brakes. This made the train stop before it got to the man.
The train operator acted fast and the people who work at the station were watching what was happening in real time. This helped stop a bad accident from happening. Things like this have happened before in the metro system in Delhi-NCR. They show how important it is for the train operators and the people who work at the stations to keep the passengers safe. The people who were at the station were very happy with the train operator. They said it was like a miracle that the man was saved.

The Rescue

After the train stopped the people who work at the station and the security guards went onto the tracks. Took the man to a safe place. The metro did not run for a while because the officials wanted to make sure the tracks were clear before they let the trains run again.
The officials said the man was okay. He did not get hurt very badly. Things like this have happened before in the metro system in Delhi-NCR. They have made the trains stop running for a little while. The officials are trying to figure out how the man got onto the tracks and if he did it on purpose or by accident.
 
The officials said the man might have been very upset or he might not have known how dangerous it was to get onto the tracks.. The officials have not said what really happened yet.
 
The metro officials said it is very bad to get onto the tracks because it can hurt not the person who does it but also a lot of other passengers.

A Lot of People are Worried About the Metro

This is not the time something like this has happened in the metro system in Delhi-NCR. A lot of people have gotten hurt or died because they got onto the tracks.
 
In March a woman got very hurt when she jumped onto the tracks at the Noida Sector 16 Metro Station. Another person who fell onto the tracks at a Delhi Metro station was. Taken to the hospital.
 
These things have made people talk about how safe the platformsre how people can be more aware of the dangers. The metro officials want people to stay behind the line and to tell the people who work at the station if they see anything suspicious.
 
The metro officials said they have security guards and cameras to help with situations like this. They need the passengers to help too. The experts said that if people know more, about the dangers of getting onto the tracks they will be less likely to do it.

The End

The man who got onto the tracks at the Noida metro station is okay because the train operator and the people who work at the station acted fast. This is a reminder of how dangerous it is to get onto the metro tracks. The officials hope that this will make people more aware of the dangers and they will follow the safety rules when they use the metro.
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Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train
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Noida Metro Track Incident: Alert Driver Saves Man After He Steps Onto Tracks Moments Before Approaching Train
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