Assam Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Found Six Months Pregnant After Repeated Sex Assault By 6 men

In the Majuli district of Assam the police have caught six people, including two boys for hurting a 12-year-old girl very badly. This bad thing happened times over a few months. The police found out about it when they saw that the girl was than six months pregnant. The people who did this would come to her house when her family was not home. They would scare her so much that she did not tell anyone.

Discovery of the Bad Thing

The family found out what was happening when they saw that the girl was pregnant. Then they went to the police. Told them everything. The police said that the girl was 11 years old when this started and she had just turned 12 a few months ago.

Police Caught the Bad People

The police caught the people after the family told them what happened on June 1. The police caught four men:

Khagen Doley who is 59 years old

Dharmakanta Pegu who is 50 years old

Yogen Doley who is 52 years old

Nathuram Doley who is 32 years

The two young boys who did this are being taken care of in a special way because they are young.

Help for the Girl and More Investigation

The big police officer of Majuli, Somalin Subhadarsini said that they have written down what the girl said. After the girl got help she was taken to a special place, in Dibrugarh where she can get help and feel safe. The police are still trying to figure out what happened and when so they can tell the court everything.