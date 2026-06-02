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Home > Education News > RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List

RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List

RUHS CUET Result 2026 has been declared. Candidates can now download their scorecards, check ranks, merit list details, and upcoming counselling schedule.

RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List
RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 17:34 IST

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences ‘RUHS’ has announced the result of RUHS CUET 2026 for candidates who appeared for the admission in all the undergraduate healthcare courses. The candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official portal by entering login credentials.

Result is the stepping stone for the admission and counselling process for the eligible candidates.

RUHS CUET Result 2026 Released

The ruhs CUET result has been published on the official website of RUHS. Candidates can view and download their result by filling the application number and other necessary details in the result form.

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The result card contains information such as the marks scored, rank, qualifying ’or’ not ,’ etc.

How to Check RUHS CUET Result 2026

Following steps can be followed by candidates to download the result card:

  1. Open the official RUHS CUET website.
  2. Clicking the RUHS CUET Result 2026 link.
  3. Provide the necessary login credentials and then click ‘submit’.
  4. View and download the result card.
  5. Print it for record keeping.

Students are requested to check all the information provided in the scorecard very carefully.

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The scorecard of RUHS CUET 2026 will normally contain following information:

  • Name of the student
  • Roll number
  • Application no.
  • Category
  • Marks obtained
  • Placed rank
  • Qualifying result
  • Eligibility for counselling

Candidates are requested to diretamente contact the authorities of the university in case of errors.

Merit List Prepared Based on Scores

On the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination, the university will formulate the merit list. Depending upon the merit, reservation type, and availability of seats, admission will be given in all the courses.

Only those candidates will be considered in the next rounds for admission if they fulfill the eligibility and meet the cut-off ranks.

Counselling Schedule to Begin Soon

RUHS will publish the counseling dates soon after declaring the result. Counselling will be conducted for all the qualified candidates for seat allotment.

Counseling will lie as follows:

  • Online application
  • Application for choices
  • Proving documents
  • Allotment of seat
  • Payment of fee
  • Confirmation of admission

To avoid missing any updates and important announcements for counselling, candidates should keep checking the official website.

Documents to be Submitted on Counselling

Students will need to maintain the following documents at hand:

  • RUHS CUET 2026 Admit card
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • CUET 2026 result card
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile certificate
  • Government photo ID
  • Passport size photograph

What To Do Next After Getting a Qualified Result

Qualified candidates should get ready for counseling and admission process. They should apply on time, prove their documents, and accept seats on time, as this is essential to get admission in their chosen course and institution.

Also Read: 15 Lakh Hits In 2 Minutes: CBSE Reports Cyberattack Attempts on Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal

Disclaimer: Candidates should verify all the result-related information from the official RUHS website. The admission, counselling dates and seat allotment dates are subject to notifications from the university.

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RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List
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RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List
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RUHS CUET Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecard and Rank List
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