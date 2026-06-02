JIPMAT 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in; Know Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. Admit cards for the entrance exam can be downloaded by candidates who have successfully registered for the test from their official JIPMAT portal. The entrance test will take place on June 7, 2026 in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode at specified examination centres. According to official exam timetable, the examination will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates have been advised to download the admit card at the earliest and check for the authenticity of the details entered in the document.

How to download JIPMAT 2026 admit card

Candidates can download the admit card from the official JIPMAT portal by logging in the application credentials provided to them. They must enter the required login data after vis-à-vis admit card link visibility from the homepage. Candidates must then download the hall ticket after viewing it in the portal and keep a physical copy ready on the day of the examination.

It is mandatory for the candidate to keep the admit card with them till they complete the admission process. The document is required for entrance into the examination centre.

What details are mentioned on the JIPMAT hall ticket

The admit card is another mandatory document for the entrance test. The hall ticket will contain all the details related to candidature along with the entrance test. Candidate’s name, roll number, entrance date, entrance time, exam centre and other important details are also displayed in the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to check all the details after downloading the admit card and if there is any mistake in the details entered on the document, it must be reported to the exam authorities for correction. The agency has also stated that the printed QR code and barcode in the admit card should be clearly visible.

What documents will you need on JIPMAT exam day

Applicants who will take up JIPMAT 2026 must carry a printed copy of the admit card with them on the day of the examination. They will also be required to bring the same photo identity proof submitted during filling for the application. Identity documents required for verification process before admission to the examination hall. Not having required documents could lead to denial of admission. Applicants should, too, comply with all the directions/guidelines given on the admit card and on NTA’s official notices for the exam day.

When will the JIPMAT 2026 exam be held

The JIPMAT exam for 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on 7th June on online mode for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam is conducted for the admission to five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by participating institutions. The exam evaluates aptitude and reasoning based parameters required for management education.

The candidate should reach the examination hall a little before the reporting time so as to finalize the security and verification procedures.

What to do when there is an issue with admit card

NTA has set up helpdesk channels for candidates who are encountering problems in downloading admit cards or those who are seeing discrepancies in the documents. Applicants can contact the NTA Help Desk through the dedicated helpline number. Candidates can also approach the official communication channels should any discrepancy demand urgent intervention. Candidates should keep themselves updated of any new official notices for any last-minute changes in the schedule or any other requirement. They should also refocus themselves on their final preparations close to the date for the exam. Now that the admit cards have been published, JIPMAT 2026 aspirants can undertake the drill of the final prep ahead of the entrance examination scheduled for 7th June.

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