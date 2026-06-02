CTET September 2026 Registration Closing Soon at ctet.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern and Application Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to end the registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) September 2026 session. All eligible candidates wishing to explore teaching opportunities in central government schools can apply via the official CTET website before the June 10, 2026 deadline. Registration for the CTET September 2026 session was launched on May 11 and is taking place at present. CTET is one of the most recognised teacher eligibility exams in the country and is a crucial step for recruitment in schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and other CBSE-affiliated schools. Candidates intending to appear for the examination must apply before the due time so as to avoid any technical glitches at the given time.

How to apply for CTET September 2026

Candidates can apply online via the official CTET website, which includes registration, filling in the personal and academic details, uploading the relevant documents and payment of the application fee. It is of utmost importance that the information entered by the candidate must be correct and as per the official record. After the successful submission, candidates must download the confirmation page and keep it for their reference. The board has advised applicants to check all the details carefully before final submission as corrections may be limited after the application window expires.

Who can apply for CTET 2026

CTET is held for candidates who are keen on becoming teachers for Classes 1 to 8. The exam is conducted in two levels based on class groups in which the candidates want to teach.

Paper I is for those who want to teach in Classes 1 to 5 whereas Paper II is for those who want to teach in Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach in both levels can apply for both papers on fulfilling the eligibility criteria.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their eligibility and qualifications before submitting an application, as eligibility checks will be conducted by the recruiting authority during the recruitment.

What will be the exam pattern for CTET September 2026

The examination for CTET September 2026 will be conducted in offline mode with the help of OMR sheets. Paper I and Paper II of the examination will consist of objective type multiple-choice questions.

Both the papers will have 150 questions having one mark each, thereby filling up 150 marks. The two papers will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes each. The question paper will be bilingual having options in Hindi and English. There will not be any negative marking for the wrong answers, giving the candidates the freedom to attempt all the questions.

What should candidates know about CTET certificate validity

CTET is unique because of its lifetime validity of the qualifying certificate. After clearing the examination, candidates are able to use their CTET qualification for recruitment to teaching in the schools with no worries about expiry. The board has also clarified that there are no limits to the number of attempts. Candidates who have already qualified can reappear to increase their scores and improve their chances of selection during the recruitment.

What are the important updates of CTET 2026

CBSE has made it clear that examination cities and exam dates will be allotted to the candidates by the board, and applicants will not be allowed to pick their preferred test centres while registering. The CTET September 2026 admit card will be released before the examination date by the official website. Candidates need to keep a watch on the official notifications for the admit card, exam schedule and other relevant information. Candidates should finish their application process before the date and start paying attention to exam preparation.

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