UP Crime: NSUI Leader’s Wife Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances Months After Marriage. Family Alleges Dowry Harassment And Murder

UTTAR PRADESH CRIME: Police in Uttar Pradesh have filed an FIR against the parents of 30-year-old Ayesha Akash, who died under mysterious circumstances in the city of Jhansi, and the husband of Ayesha, who is an office-bearer of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Priya Mishra is married to Bharat Vyas and was killed in 2024. Her family was told she had committed suicide; she told them. But her family have vehemently denied that, saying she was murdered by her husband and in-laws after being subjected to frequent demands for dowry.

NSUI leader’s wife dies under mysterious circumstances

Based on a complaint filed by Priya’s family, police have registered a case against Bharat Vyas and his parents. A probe into what happened and if there is any evidence supporting the claims of dowry harassment and murder of her is underway.

A rising concern around the issue of dowry death.A rising concern over dowry cases.

The case has come at a time when there has been increasing concern in the country regarding deaths of young married women which are first reported as suicide and then investigated as dowry-related crimes. Indian law stipulates that the death of a woman within seven years of her marriage under “unusual or mysterious circumstances” can be investigated further if dowry harassment is suspected.

Recently, the Supreme Court put it bluntly: young women don’t get married just to be killed for dowry. The comment came as Uttar Pradesh, once again, topped the country’s list for dowry deaths in 2023.

Twisha Sharma death case

This issue isn’t just numbers on a page; it’s been making headlines, too. In Bhopal, the death of Noida resident Twisha Sharma sparked outcry after her family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and pushing her toward suicide. The story blew up, and before long, the Supreme Court stepped in on its own.

Jhansi, too, hasn’t been a stranger to these cases. Earlier this year, police booked a husband and his family after a young woman’s death, which they first called an accident, started to look suspicious to investigators.

Now there’s Priya Mishra’s case. Investigators plan to dig into everything- post-mortem reports, witness accounts, phone data, and what the family has claimed to figure out if her death was suicide or a crime tied to dowry. Right now, with the FIR filed, the investigation is underway. If the accusations hold up, the legal consequences could be severe.

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