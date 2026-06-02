Assam Shocker: Six Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl Found Six Months Pregnant in Majuli, POCSO Case Registered

A disturbing case of sexual abuse of a young girl has come out of Assams Majuli district. Six people, including two boys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was found to be more than six months pregnant. The girls family went to the police when they found out about her condition. The police say that the girl was abused times over several months and was threatened with death if she told anyone about it. This incident has made a lot of people very angry and worried about the safety of children in rural areas.

Family Complaint Leads to Police Action

The police arrested the six people after the girls family filed a complaint at Garamur Police Station on June 1. The family only found out about the girls pregnancy recently so they went to the police for help. The doctors say that the girl was 11 years old when the abuse started. She turned 12 years old four months ago. The police are talking to the girl. Looking into everything that happened to her. They want to know all about the abuse. If there were any other people involved.

Allegations of Repeated Sexual Assault

The police say that the people who abused the girl did it when her family members were not at home. The girl was abused times over a long period. The police also say that the girl was threatened with death if she told anyone about the abuse. The abuse went on for long that it was not discovered until the girl became pregnant. The doctors think that the girl is 28 weeks pregnant. Four Adults and Two Young Boys Among Accused

The police have named four men as the people who abused the girl: Khagen Doley, who’s 59 years old Dharmakanta Pegu, who is 50 years old Yogen Doley, who is 52 years old and Nathuram Doley, who is 32 years old. Two young boys have also been named as people who abused the girl. The four men were taken to court. Are now in jail. The two young boys are being dealt with separately.

Charges Under Law

The police have charged the people who abused the girl with many crimes, including conspiracy and rape. They have also been charged under a law that protects children from abuse. This law is very strict. Is meant to keep children safe, from people who want to hurt them.

The Girl Is Receiving Help

The girl has been taken to a place where she is getting medical help and counselling. The police say that they will do an investigation and report everything to the court. This case shows that we need to be more careful and aware of what’s happening in our communities. We need to make sure that children are safe and that people who hurt them are punished.