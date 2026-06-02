51 Injuries, Cigarette Burns: Kerala Toddler Killed By Mother’s Lover After Month-Long Torture

The death of a Kerala toddler has exposed a shocking case of prolonged torture, abuse and a murder plot that police say was planned months in advance. One-and-a-half-year-old Arshid was allegedly beaten to death by his mother’s live-in partner, Ashkar, while his mother, 21-year-old Akhila, watched without intervening. The incident took place in Panavoor near Nedumangad, around 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram. What initially appeared to be an accidental death soon turned into a murder investigation after doctors and relatives raised serious concerns about the child’s condition. The incident took place at night on May 29 when the toddler from Kerala was brought to the private hospital in Panavoor and then transferred to SAT Hospital. The child was declared dead at SAT Hospital. According to Ashkar, the child had choked while eating and became unconscious. Family members refuted this claim and informed the police.

Post-mortem exposes months of torture and abuse

As per reports, the findings of the autopsy were shocking. The doctors concluded that the boy from Kerala died due to internal bleeding as a result of beatings. It was reported that he had 51 wounds on various parts of his body. Some of the injuries included an injury to his genitals as well as burn marks of cigarettes on his legs, which implied continuous torture of the child for a long time.

After their arrests, Akhila and Ashkar were brought to court on the night of May 30. The police started to investigate the case, trying to reconstruct events that had led to the child’s death.

Confession reveals murder plan hatched three months ago

Reports say that on June 1, police took Ashkar back to the house for evidence collection and scene reconstruction. After the exercise, he allegedly confessed that he had decided to kill the Kerala toddler three months earlier. During questioning, he told investigators that he viewed Arshid as an obstacle in his relationship with Akhila.

Police said Ashkar admitted that he had been assaulting the child for at least a month. He would allegedly beat him regularly and force cloth into his mouth to stop his cries from being heard. He also confessed to throwing objects used in the abuse into a canal and burning other evidence. Investigators recovered the stick allegedly used to beat the child and the lighter allegedly used to burn him.

Broken arms, false explanations and ignored warning signs

About a month before the killing, the Kerala toddler’s arms were broken. When neighbours asked about the injuries, Ashkar claimed the child had fallen from a bicycle. Akhila later posted a photograph of the injured child on her WhatsApp status.

On May 16, just two weeks before the child’s death, Akhila and Arshid met a content creator at a bus stand and received gifts for following his Instagram account. In photographs from that meeting, the child was seen with both arms in plaster. When asked about the injuries, Akhila again said he had fallen from a bicycle. During evidence collection on June 1, police recovered the discarded plaster cast from the house compound.

Kerala 2 weeks back, this woman Akhila lied that her child fell down and got injured. In reality, her Muslim boyfriend Ashkar brutally beat the child. The child died a few days later. 51 injuries and cigarette burns were found on his body. She and her boyfriend were arrested. pic.twitter.com/RLOJziMjm5 — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) June 1, 2026

Mother admits she knew, police probe accused’s violent past

According to police, Akhila admitted she knew about the abuse. In her statement, she said she had seen Ashkar beating her son with his hands and sticks on several occasions but did nothing to stop him or protect the Kerala toddler, as per reports.

As per reports, the investigation has also brought attention to Ashkar’s alleged history of violence. On May 31, the mother of his first wife, Amina, accused him of brutally assaulting her daughter during their marriage. Shajila Beevi claimed Ashkar beat Amina inside a bathroom, repeatedly smashed her head against a wall, attempted to hang her from a ceiling fan and poured a corrosive substance into her mouth. According to Beevi, Amina remained unconscious for 13 months and spent two months on a ventilator. She also accused police of failing to act despite repeated complaints.

Police are now examining the deaths of Amina’s brother and another woman who had once been engaged to Ashkar. Investigators are also looking into the wider circumstances surrounding the Kerala toddler case. Arshid’s father, S Akhil, had died by suicide about two years ago, when Akhila was three months pregnant. As investigators continue their probe, the death of the Kerala toddler has raised serious questions about abuse, neglect and missed warning signs that went unnoticed for months.

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Crushed Between Chariot Wheel And Wall Dies During ‘Vaikasi Visakam’ Celebrations In Tamil Nadu