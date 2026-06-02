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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Middle East gold prices fell slightly on 2 June 2026, tracking weaker global spot rates near $4,507, as higher interest rate expectations continue to limit upside momentum in precious metals.

Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar
Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-02 10:09 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 2 June, 2026: Retail gold prices across the Middle East have registered a slight decline, broadly tracking softness in global spot prices, which are currently around $4,507 per ounce. The movement comes amid market expectations that interest rates may remain elevated for a longer period, thereby limiting upside momentum in precious metals. Across key regional markets, gold rates have adjusted modestly on a per-gram basis. In the United Arab Emirates, 24K gold is priced at 539.75 AED, while 22K and 18K stand at 500.00 AED and 410.75 AED respectively. In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold is at 543.85 SAR, with 22K at 498.53 SAR and 18K at 407.90 SAR. Qatar reports similar trends, with 24K at 543.50 QAR, 22K at 501.00 QAR and 18K at 407.00 QAR, reflecting a broadly aligned regional pricing pattern.

Gold Rate Today (2 June, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – 2st June, 2026

Country (City) Local Currency 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate
UAE (Dubai) AED (Dirham) 539.75 AED 500.00 AED
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh) SAR (Riyal) 556.00 SAR 508.00 SAR
Qatar (Doha) QAR (Riyal) 537.00 QAR 495.00 QAR
Oman (Muscat) OMR (Rial) 57.05 OMR 53.25 OMR
Bahrain (Manama) BHD (Dinar) 54.90 BHD 51.20 BHD
Kuwait (Kuwait City) KWD (Dinar) 45.09 KWD 41.35 KWD
  • 21K values for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait are estimated averages based on regional pricing trends, since direct 21K retail quotes were not listed.
  • These are base gold rates only. Retail jewellery prices will be higher due to making charges, design complexity, and brand premiums.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
June 2, 2026 (Today) AED 539.75 AED 500.00 AED 500.00 AED 539.75
June 1, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 16,860.00 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 30, 2026 AED 539.00 AED 499.50 AED 16,880.00 AED 499.50 AED 539.00
May 29, 2026 AED 541.25 AED 501.25 AED 16,920.00 AED 501.25 AED 541.25
May 28, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 27, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75
May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17.027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41
May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00
May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25
May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

Also Read: CNG Price Hike In Mumbai: Another ₹2 Shock Hits Commuters As Fuel Prices Climb To ₹86/kg, Adding Fresh Pressure On Daily Commuters

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Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: Dubai gold rategold price 2026gold price todayhome-hero-pos-14Middle East gold ratesQatar gold rateSaudi Arabia gold priceUAE 24K Gold Rate

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Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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