Gold Rate Today On 2 June, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 2 June, 2026: Retail gold prices across the Middle East have registered a slight decline, broadly tracking softness in global spot prices, which are currently around $4,507 per ounce. The movement comes amid market expectations that interest rates may remain elevated for a longer period, thereby limiting upside momentum in precious metals. Across key regional markets, gold rates have adjusted modestly on a per-gram basis. In the United Arab Emirates, 24K gold is priced at 539.75 AED, while 22K and 18K stand at 500.00 AED and 410.75 AED respectively. In Saudi Arabia, 24K gold is at 543.85 SAR, with 22K at 498.53 SAR and 18K at 407.90 SAR. Qatar reports similar trends, with 24K at 543.50 QAR, 22K at 501.00 QAR and 18K at 407.00 QAR, reflecting a broadly aligned regional pricing pattern.
Gold Rate Today (2 June, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – 2st June, 2026
- 21K values for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait are estimated averages based on regional pricing trends, since direct 21K retail quotes were not listed.
- These are base gold rates only. Retail jewellery prices will be higher due to making charges, design complexity, and brand premiums.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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