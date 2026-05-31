Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More

Gold prices across the Middle East on 31 May 2026: Gold prices are hovering around all-time highs and continue to be a favourable investment for jewellers and tourists across the globe. On May 31, 2006, stable gold prices were reported in all the GCC states, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Gold prices are much higher in international markets, but most of the Gulf markets are still cheaper than those of India, and Dubai is still a preferred shopping hub for gold.
Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India?
Yes, gold remains much cheaper in Dubai than in India, according to the latest rates. 24k gold was selling at 547.50AED per gram, while 24k gold sold at 15,704 rupees per gram in India. At present, Dubai gold of 24k sells for approximately 12,700 per gram, or 3,000 below Indian prices before import taxes, duties and making fees, with approximately 1 AED to 23.2 rupees.
Higher import duties and taxes on gold in India account for much of the difference in prices, pushing retail prices in the country above international levels.
Gold Rates in UAE Today
The UAE market has remained stable over the last two sessions after the volatility in earlier May. Historical data showed 24-carat gold hit AED 570.75 per gram during the month before easing.
|Gold Type
|UAE Price (AED/g)
|UAE Price (₹/g)*
|Yesterday (AED/g)
|24 Carat
|547.50
|₹14,163.83
|547.50
|22 Carat
|507.00
|₹13,113.09
|507.00
|21 Carat
|486.00
|₹12,572.82
|486.00
|18 Carat
|416.75
|₹10,781.52
|416.75
|14 Carat
|325.00
|₹8,407.75
|325.00
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today
Gold rates unchanged on May 31 in Saudi Arabia The 24-carat gold price in the kingdom was SAR 564 per gram, which was more attractive to buyers than the Indian bullion markets.
|Gold Type
|Saudi Price (SAR/g)
|Approx. Price (₹/g)*
|24 Carat
|564.00
|₹14,590.68
|22 Carat
|515.00
|₹13,323.05
|21 Carat
|492.00
|₹12,728.04
|18 Carat
|421.00
|₹10,891.27
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
Gold Rate Today In Qatar
Gold prices remained stable in Qatar on May 31, with 24-carat gold priced at QAR 547 per gram. The country is still a popular destination for expatriates to buy gold.
|Gold Type
|Qatar Price (QAR/g)
|Approx. Price (₹/g)*
|24 Carat
|547.00
|₹14,150.89
|22 Carat
|504.00
|₹13,038.48
|21 Carat
|478.00
|₹12,363.86
|18 Carat
|412.50
|₹10,674.38
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
Today’s Gold Rate in Oman
Gold prices were stable in the Omani market in the last session; the price of 24-carat gold was steady at OMR 57.50 a gram with high global bullion prices.
|Gold Type
|Oman Price (OMR/g)
|Approx. Price (₹/g)*
|24 Carat
|57.50
|₹1,487.53
|22 Carat
|53.70
|₹1,389.22
|21 Carat
|49.80
|₹1,288.53
|18 Carat
|42.45
|₹1,098.78
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
Gold Price Bahrain Today
Bahrain’s gold market was flat on May 31, with 24-carat gold at BHD 55.70 a gram. Buyers are monitoring bullion trends as regional demand remains robust.
|Gold Type
|Bahrain Price (BHD/g)
|Approx. Price (₹/g)*
|24 Carat
|55.70
|₹1,441.46
|22 Carat
|51.90
|₹1,343.65
|21 Carat
|49.50
|₹1,280.57
|18 Carat
|42.10
|₹1,089.13
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
Kuwait Gold Rate Today
Gold prices in Kuwait on May 31 remained unchanged. The price of 24-carat gold was KWD 45.67 per gram and still compares well with prevailing Indian retail prices.
|Gold Type
|Kuwait Price (KWD/g)
|Approx. Price (₹/g)*
|24 Carat
|45.67
|₹1,181.98
|22 Carat
|41.88
|₹1,083.44
|21 Carat
|39.63
|₹1,025.23
|18 Carat
|34.25
|₹885.55
(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)
UAE Historical Gold Rates In The Past 30 Days
|Date
|24 Carat (AED/g)
|22 Carat (AED/g)
|21 Carat (AED/g)
|18 Carat (AED/g)
|31 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|30 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|29 May 2026
|550.00
|509.50
|488.50
|418.75
|28 May 2026
|541.25
|501.25
|480.50
|412.00
|27 May 2026
|537.00
|497.25
|476.75
|408.75
|26 May 2026
|540.00
|500.25
|479.50
|411.00
|25 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|24 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|23 May 2026
|543.25
|503.25
|482.50
|413.50
|22 May 2026
|543.25
|503.00
|482.25
|413.50
|21 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|20 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|19 May 2026
|542.25
|502.00
|481.25
|412.50
|18 May 2026
|547.50
|507.00
|486.00
|416.75
|17 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|16 May 2026
|547.00
|506.50
|485.75
|416.25
|15 May 2026
|549.75
|509.00
|488.00
|418.25
|14 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|13 May 2026
|563.75
|522.00
|500.50
|429.00
|12 May 2026
|567.25
|525.25
|503.50
|431.75
|11 May 2026
|570.75
|528.50
|506.75
|434.50
|10 May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|9 May 2026
|568.25
|526.25
|504.50
|432.50
|8 May 2026
|568.50
|526.50
|504.75
|432.75
|7 May 2026
|565.00
|523.00
|501.50
|430.00
|6 May 2026
|566.50
|524.50
|503.00
|431.00
|5 May 2026
|548.50
|508.00
|487.00
|417.50
|4 May 2026
|546.00
|505.50
|484.75
|415.50
|3 May 2026
|556.00
|514.75
|493.50
|423.00
|2 May 2026
|556.00
|514.75
|493.50
|423.00
|1 May 2026
|557.50
|516.25
|495.00
|424.25
(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)
Gold Rate in India Today
Gold prices in India stood high on May 31 with 24-carat gold selling at ₹15,704 per gram. Higher import duties and taxes continue to keep domestic prices above world levels.
|Gold Type
|Price (₹/g)
|Price (₹/10g)
|24 Carat
|₹15,704
|₹157,040
|22 Carat
|₹14,395
|₹143,950
|18 Carat
|₹11,778
|₹117,780
(Source: India gold rates as of May 31, 2026 (8:25 AM IST).)
Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, May 31: Bullion Trades Near Record Highs—Should You Buy Now? Check City-Wise 24K, 22K, 18K Gold And Silver Rates
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.