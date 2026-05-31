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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More

Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More

Gold rates in Dubai, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait on May 31, 2026. Check the latest 24K, 22K, and 18K prices and compare them with India.

Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More
Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 09:08 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 31 May 2026: Gold prices are hovering around all-time highs and continue to be a favourable investment for jewellers and tourists across the globe. On May 31, 2006, stable gold prices were reported in all the GCC states, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Gold prices are much higher in international markets, but most of the Gulf markets are still cheaper than those of India, and Dubai is still a preferred shopping hub for gold.

Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? 

Yes, gold remains much cheaper in Dubai than in India, according to the latest rates. 24k gold was selling at 547.50AED per gram, while 24k gold sold at 15,704 rupees per gram in India. At present, Dubai gold of 24k sells for approximately 12,700 per gram, or 3,000 below Indian prices before import taxes, duties and making fees, with approximately 1 AED to 23.2 rupees.

Higher import duties and taxes on gold in India account for much of the difference in prices, pushing retail prices in the country above international levels.

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Gold Rates in UAE Today

The UAE market has remained stable over the last two sessions after the volatility in earlier May. Historical data showed 24-carat gold hit AED 570.75 per gram during the month before easing.

Gold Type UAE Price (AED/g) UAE Price (₹/g)* Yesterday (AED/g)
24 Carat 547.50 ₹14,163.83 547.50
22 Carat 507.00 ₹13,113.09 507.00
21 Carat 486.00 ₹12,572.82 486.00
18 Carat 416.75 ₹10,781.52 416.75
14 Carat 325.00 ₹8,407.75 325.00

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today

Gold rates unchanged on May 31 in Saudi Arabia The 24-carat gold price in the kingdom was SAR 564 per gram, which was more attractive to buyers than the Indian bullion markets.

Gold Type Saudi Price (SAR/g) Approx. Price (₹/g)*
24 Carat 564.00 ₹14,590.68
22 Carat 515.00 ₹13,323.05
21 Carat 492.00 ₹12,728.04
18 Carat 421.00 ₹10,891.27

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

Gold Rate Today In Qatar

Gold prices remained stable in Qatar on May 31, with 24-carat gold priced at QAR 547 per gram. The country is still a popular destination for expatriates to buy gold.

Gold Type Qatar Price (QAR/g) Approx. Price (₹/g)*
24 Carat 547.00 ₹14,150.89
22 Carat 504.00 ₹13,038.48
21 Carat 478.00 ₹12,363.86
18 Carat 412.50 ₹10,674.38

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

Today’s Gold Rate in Oman

Gold prices were stable in the Omani market in the last session; the price of 24-carat gold was steady at OMR 57.50 a gram with high global bullion prices.

Gold Type Oman Price (OMR/g) Approx. Price (₹/g)*
24 Carat 57.50 ₹1,487.53
22 Carat 53.70 ₹1,389.22
21 Carat 49.80 ₹1,288.53
18 Carat 42.45 ₹1,098.78

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

Gold Price Bahrain Today

Bahrain’s gold market was flat on May 31, with 24-carat gold at BHD 55.70 a gram. Buyers are monitoring bullion trends as regional demand remains robust.

Gold Type Bahrain Price (BHD/g) Approx. Price (₹/g)*
24 Carat 55.70 ₹1,441.46
22 Carat 51.90 ₹1,343.65
21 Carat 49.50 ₹1,280.57
18 Carat 42.10 ₹1,089.13

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

Kuwait Gold Rate Today

Gold prices in Kuwait on May 31 remained unchanged. The price of 24-carat gold was KWD 45.67 per gram and still compares well with prevailing Indian retail prices.

Gold Type Kuwait Price (KWD/g) Approx. Price (₹/g)*
24 Carat 45.67 ₹1,181.98
22 Carat 41.88 ₹1,083.44
21 Carat 39.63 ₹1,025.23
18 Carat 34.25 ₹885.55

(*INR values calculated using the conversion rate provided: 1AED = ₹25.87. Prices are approximate and rounded to two decimal places.)

UAE Historical Gold Rates In The Past 30 Days

Date 24 Carat (AED/g) 22 Carat (AED/g) 21 Carat (AED/g) 18 Carat (AED/g)
31 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
30 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
29 May 2026 550.00 509.50 488.50 418.75
28 May 2026 541.25 501.25 480.50 412.00
27 May 2026 537.00 497.25 476.75 408.75
26 May 2026 540.00 500.25 479.50 411.00
25 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25
24 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50
23 May 2026 543.25 503.25 482.50 413.50
22 May 2026 543.25 503.00 482.25 413.50
21 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
20 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
19 May 2026 542.25 502.00 481.25 412.50
18 May 2026 547.50 507.00 486.00 416.75
17 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25
16 May 2026 547.00 506.50 485.75 416.25
15 May 2026 549.75 509.00 488.00 418.25
14 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00
13 May 2026 563.75 522.00 500.50 429.00
12 May 2026 567.25 525.25 503.50 431.75
11 May 2026 570.75 528.50 506.75 434.50
10 May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50
9 May 2026 568.25 526.25 504.50 432.50
8 May 2026 568.50 526.50 504.75 432.75
7 May 2026 565.00 523.00 501.50 430.00
6 May 2026 566.50 524.50 503.00 431.00
5 May 2026 548.50 508.00 487.00 417.50
4 May 2026 546.00 505.50 484.75 415.50
3 May 2026 556.00 514.75 493.50 423.00
2 May 2026 556.00 514.75 493.50 423.00
1 May 2026 557.50 516.25 495.00 424.25

(Source: Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group)

Gold Rate in India Today

Gold prices in India stood high on May 31 with 24-carat gold selling at ₹15,704 per gram. Higher import duties and taxes continue to keep domestic prices above world levels.

Gold Type Price (₹/g) Price (₹/10g)
24 Carat ₹15,704 ₹157,040
22 Carat ₹14,395 ₹143,950
18 Carat ₹11,778 ₹117,780

(Source: India gold rates as of May 31, 2026 (8:25 AM IST).)

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today, May 31: Bullion Trades Near Record Highs—Should You Buy Now? Check City-Wise 24K, 22K, 18K Gold And Silver Rates

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Gold Rate Today, May 31: Is Gold Cheaper In Dubai Than India? Check Latest Prices Across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman And More
Tags: business newsDUBAIDubai goldgoldmiddle east

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