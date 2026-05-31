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Home > Elections > Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winners List, Full MC Results Live From Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winners List, Full MC Results Live From Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur municipal election result 2026 updates: Bilaspur Municipal Corporation election results will be declared today, May 31, with counting beginning at 9 am across Himachal Pradesh. The State Election Commission had completed polling in three phases, covering municipal bodies and panchayat institutions across the state.

Bilaspur MC election results 2026 to be declared today. Photo: ANI
Bilaspur MC election results 2026 to be declared today. Photo: ANI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 08:13 IST

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026 News: Bilaspur Municipal Corporation (MC) election results will be declared today on May 31. The counting starts from 9 am. According to an official statement from the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission, the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) election process began on April 29. Nomination papers were filed on May 7, 8 and 11, followed by scrutiny on May 12 and 13. The final list of candidates was released on May 15 after the completion of the withdrawal process and allocation of election symbols.

The State Election Commission reported that a total of 86,725 nomination papers were filed across the state. Out of 31,182 total seats across the state, 10,854 candidates had already been elected unopposed before polling began.

Himachal Municipal Elections Held In Three Phases

Phase 1: May 26

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Phase 2: May 28

Phase 3: May 30

Results for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Ward Members are declared immediately after each phase of polling.

Counting for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad seats will be conducted on May 31, along with results for municipal bodies including Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala.

Kullu recorded highest female turnout at nearly 86%

Men led in Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, and Kinnaur

District-Wise Turnout Highlights

Overall polling percentages across districts:

Kullu: around 86% (highest overall)

Sirmaur: 85%

Solan: 84%

Mandi: 81%

Shimla: 81%

Una: 80%

Bilaspur: 79%

Chamba: 78%

Kangra: 76%

Kinnaur: 76%

Hamirpur: 75%

Lahaul-Spiti: 69.38% (lowest)

The elections are being conducted to fill 31,182 posts, including:

3,754 Pradhans

3,754 Up-Pradhans

21,654 Ward Members

1,769 Panchayat Samiti Members

251 Zila Parishad Members

Speaking to ANI, Kamlesh Shandil, contesting for Pradhan from Mehli Panchayat in Shimla district, said, “The election process has been very good. People participated enthusiastically despite the bad weather. It is a positive sign for democracy that voters came out in large numbers to cast their ballots. I sought votes in the name of development and not on party lines. Women and youth have been participating actively and, in many cases, more enthusiastically than men.”

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections Results 2026 Live Updates

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Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winners List, Full MC Results Live From Himachal Pradesh
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Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winners List, Full MC Results Live From Himachal Pradesh
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