Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections Results 2026 Live Update: Counting To Begin At 9 AM

(Image: ANI/x)

Himachal Pradesh civic body poll results 2026 live Update: Voter turnout in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections seen in 51 civic bodies (four Municipal Corporations, 25 Municipal Councils and 22 Nagar Panchayats) was high in Himachal Pradesh with 69.16 percent turnout. The State Election Commission reported that out of a total electorate of more than 3.62 lakh, almost 2.5 lakh voters cast their ballot. Polling took place peacefully in 10 districts and the elections were largely described as smooth and without violence by the election officials. The elections are seen as important because the outcomes of these polls give cities a voice in political leadership, infrastructure, sanitation and development initiatives in the state.

Voter turnout was around 63.44 percent in the four Municipal Corporations in comparison to 72.42 percent in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. Hamirpur district had the highest voter turnout rate of 77.99% while Solan district had the lowest rate of voter turnout at 63.97%. Polling percentage was marginally below 86 per cent for Shri Naina Devi Ji who came out as one of the best performing urban local bodies. Voters’ turnout gradually climbed from 16 per cent in the morning to more than 69 per cent by the end of polling, election officials said.

There was intense competition in the elections, and in many of the elections there were no party symbols. The ruling Congress and opposition BJP had good show in the various Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats too. Both political parties’ leaders said the outcome was an indicator of the general trust they had in their policies and government methods. Several local bodies saw close run elections as counting went on and independent candidates also made a difference.

The elections were conducted peacefully with no major incidents of violence, state Election Commissioner Anil Kumar Khachi said. Polling started soon after and majority of the results were declared on the same day, however counting for the Municipal Corporations was to be done separately. The result of the civic polls is likely to impact local political scenario and the agendas of urban development and municipal administration in the respective areas of Himachal Pradesh, where the elected leaders will assume their office.