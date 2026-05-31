Who Was Chirag Tyagi? 25-Year-Old Para-Athlete Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ghaziabad

Chirag Tyagi Death: Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi was found dead in Ghaziabad on Saturday, May 30. Police sources said that Tyagi’s body was discovered at the Hindon area’s Sai Upvan. He had a bullet wound to his back, and police believe he was shot dead. Hailing from Ghaziabad, Tyagi had competed for India in the 100-metre and 400-metre sprints. He had won recognition from the National and International competitions and was a popular para-athlete. According to sources, Tyagi belonged to Basantpur Saithli village in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad under the police station of Muradnagar. SHO Kotwali Sachin Kumar has said that the athlete’s family was informed of the unfortunate incident.

Para-Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead

Police officials said that earlier in the day, Tyagi left from a hostel in the Delhi area and headed towards his village. Later, however, his body was found in the Ghaziabad locality with a wound in his back. At this time, it’s not known whether the wound was made with a bullet or some other sharp object.

Preliminary investigation suggests murder, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. One person has been arrested for questioning from CCTV surveillance. Police were notified about the incident around 3pm and teams arrived at the scene where they started their investigation. The body was then taken to the post-mortem.

Officials have told the family about the death of the para-athlete and will probably do more, according to the statement they issued. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: National Para athlete Chirag Tyagi found dead in Ghaziabad; Police probe cause of death Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhaval Jaiswal says, “Look, today in the Kotwali police station area, around 3 PM, police received information that a dead body… pic.twitter.com/rogL6esnw3 — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2026

Who was Chirag Tyagi?

Chirag Tyagi was a national and international para-athlete hailing from Basantpur Saithli village, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. He competed in the 100m and 400m events for India and got recognised with good performances in national and international competitions. Tyagi also won a gold medal at a national event in a 400-metre race a few days before his death, thereby qualifying for the 2026 Para Asian Games in Japan.

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