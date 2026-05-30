Viral Video: Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Across Rajasthan, Turns Sky Orange; Plunges Several Areas Into Darkness Amid Near-Zero Visibility | WATCH

A massive dust storm swept across parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, dramatically altering the landscape as thick clouds of sand engulfed towns and cities, reducing visibility and creating near-apocalyptic scenes. Churu and Bikaner were among the worst-affected areas, where powerful winds carried huge volumes of dust into the air, turning daytime skies dark and disrupting normal life. This intense event occurs during a stretch of volatile weather across the state where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned that the onset of thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall, lightning and even hailstorms could occur over the next few days

Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Across Churu

The district of Churu was besieged by one of the major dust storms yet to hit the area as a thick black-and-yellow dust billow swept across the region The strong winds made visibility low that motorists and pedestrians had a difficult time out on the road. The videos posted on social media show acres of land disappearing behind a huge column of blowing sand as high winds bathe the region

The color of the sky filled with dust created these striking differences, some of which were shared online in huge numbers.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A severe storm kicked up a massive wall of dust in Bikaner this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qc9DiZwL3c — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 30, 2026

Seen yellow Duststorm many times but seeing the Red for the first time. 📍 Lunkarnsar , Bikaner

📍Bhanipura , Churu pic.twitter.com/HoGyFXgbMn — Weatherman Rajasthan (@Rajsthanweather) May 30, 2026

Huge Wall Of Dust Sweeps Through Bikaner

During the afternoon time of the afternoon, Bikaner was drenched in bad weather as another huge wall of dust passes across the city

The towering dust cloud covered large parts of the area, darkening the sky and significantly affecting visibility. Residents reported strong winds and rapidly changing weather conditions as the storm advanced through the region.

The event marked another episode of intense weather activity in Rajasthan, which has been witnessing frequent thunderstorms and dust storms in recent days.

IMD Forecasts More Dust Storms & Rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department, the ongoing weather activity is being driven by a western disturbance affecting northwestern India. The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph across several parts of Rajasthan later in the day.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected at isolated locations in the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, and Udaipur divisions. Meteorologists have additionally warned of lightning strikes and possible hailstorms in some areas.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded In Several Districts

Rajasthan witnessed widespread weather activity over the past 24 hours, with several districts receiving rainfall and thunderstorms.

Among them, Bari in Dholpur district recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, according to officials. The rainfall and strong winds brought temporary relief from scorching temperatures that had gripped many parts of the state during recent weeks.

Unstable Weather Likely For Next 5 Days

Weather officials have indicated that the current spell of unstable weather is expected to continue for the next four to five days. Under the influence of the western disturbance, Rajasthan is likely to witness recurring episodes of thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall, and gusty winds across multiple regions.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain cautious during periods of severe weather.

Relief From Intense Heatwave Conditions

The continued weather activity is expected to prevent temperatures from rising sharply across the state. According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to remain below 44°C in most areas over the coming days. This could provide significant relief from the intense heatwave conditions that affected several districts earlier this month.

While the dust storms have caused temporary disruptions, the accompanying rainfall and cooler winds are expected to help moderate temperatures across Rajasthan. As weather systems remain active, residents can expect a mix of dust storms, thunderstorms, rainfall, and fluctuating temperatures throughout the week.

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