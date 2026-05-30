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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours

A massive weekend tourist rush has caused severe traffic congestion across Uttarakhand, with vehicle queues stretching up to 25-30 km in Joshimath and long traffic jams reported in Mussoorie.

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours (Image: X)
Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 12:59 IST

A huge rush of tourists over the weekend put Uttarakhand’s most liked hill spots to a complete stop, with long traffic snarls reported in Joshimath, Mussoorie and a few other main tourist roads. According to Media reports, thousands of people had come to the state to get away from the blistering heat, so the mountain routes got jammed up, and local systems were really overpowered. The worst was in Joshimath, where the line of vehicles ended up stretching about 25 to 30 kilometres, and tourists were stuck for hours. Something very similar was seen in Mussoorie too, where traffic moved at a crawl through the town, as tourist vehicles kept pouring in. In Nainital, hotels and guesthouses reported almost total occupancy since the visitor count kept climbing.  

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What Happened Here?

Traffic officials along with local administration teams were pushed out on major tourist corridors to deal with the mounting stress. On the roads heading towards Badrinath and other pilgrimage spots near the Joshimath region, long lines were also being seen, and it added extra waiting time for both tourists and pilgrims, pretty much throughout. According to Media reports, In Mussoorie, the well known attractions plus the market areas were really crowded. Several reels and posts were going viral regarding the crowd. Police staff were seen managing the flow of vehicles, and giving advisories to commuters, asking them to follow the designated routes and avoid random stops. But still, despite all that, congestion remained a big issue for most of the day, because holidaymakers kept arriving at the hills in big batches, again and again.

Why This Sudden Rise?

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Hotel operators, restaurant owners, and other business establishments across Uttarakhand have said demand is strong, mainly in Nainital, Mussoorie, and the nearby hill stations too. A lot of accommodations were either booked solid, or they were running at almost near capacity levels. Tourism stakeholders seem to welcome the surge of visitors, describing it as a positive omen for the region’s economy. Still, some doubts have come up too, about how roads, parking facilities, and public services are getting stretched out, because the infrastructure is kind of struggling to cope with the big number of travelers flowing into the state on those peak weekends.

What Did Officials Say?

Officials have pretty much advised visitors to plan their trips well, and to keep ready for any likely delays, in particular on the routes that go toward the big hill stations and pilgrimage centers. The weather has, overall remained favourable ,so it is encouraging, since more people are inclined to head toward the mountains, to get some respite from the rising temperatures in other parts of northern India. The authorities are also continuing to monitor the traffic scenario closely, and they’ve asked travellers to cooperate with the police, along with the local administration staff. As the weekend rush is expected to go on, Uttarakhand’s tourism hotspots are likely to remain crowded ,while the traffic management teams will keep working to reduce congestion, and to help ensure safe movement of visitors across the state.

Also Read: Watch: Bihar Teacher Seen Arguing With Police After Husband’s Complaint Over Alleged Affair

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Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours
Tags: Joshimath NewsJoshimath Traffic JamMussoorie Traffic JamNainital Hotels FullNainital TourismUttarakhand tourismUttarakhand Traffic UpdateUttarakhand Travel News

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Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours
Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours
Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours
Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours

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