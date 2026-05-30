Mumbai University Admission 2026 Second Merit List Expected Today: Check How to Download, Verification Schedule and Required Documents

The Mumbai University is scheduled to release the second merit list for graduate students, which will give admission to students in the affiliated colleges for the 2026-27 academic year, on May 30. Students who had applied through the admission portal of the university will be able to check whether their name appears in the second merit list of the university on the websites of the affiliated colleges. The release of the second merit list is a crucial event in the admission process, as shortlisted candidates will now have to verify their documents and pay fees to secure admission at the affiliated colleges. The university has already released the admission schedule of the third round of admissions.

How to check Mumbai University Second Merit List 2026

The second merit list will be available on the official website of the affiliated colleges for which the candidates have applied. The merit list will contain the candidates’ names who have been admitted for various undergraduate programmes, available in PDF format. It is recommended that students go through the list carefully and check whether any admission-related instructions are given by the respective institutions. Reporting dates for admission, counselling schedules and various other admission-related details are typically varying from college to college.

What is Mumbai University admission schedule

As per online reports, shortlisted candidates will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fee after the release of the second merit list on May 30 from June 1 to June 3.

The institution has notified that the third merit list will also be released on June 4, and students included in the third merit list will have to follow through with the admission formalities from June 5 to June 9. Candidates who would not follow through the designated timelines for the above are at risk of forfeiting their allotted seats.

What happens next after the second merit list

Students who appear in the second merit list will have an opportunity to complete the admission process and will have to go to the allotted college and get their documents verified. The college authorities check the submitted documents in detail, and once verification is successful and the fee has been paid, the admission of the candidate is confirmed. Candidates are requested to go through official college websites regularly to check the timetable for counselling and other standard directives.

What documents need to be appeared for verification

Candidates should come with all the documents that are needed for verification. The most frequent documents are Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, identity proof, transfer certificates, conduct certificates and proof of address. Students of reserved categories should bring valid caste certificates and other supporting documents required for the reservation benefit. Candidates should also be ready to furnish attested copies of the necessary certificates on the part of the college during admission. It is recommended to keep the original and copies of all the documents to avoid any delay in verification.

What is the benefit of second merit list

The second merit list is helpful for candidates who have not been allotted a seat in the first round of admission or are looking for admission to their declared course and college. Since seat availability changes after the first round of admission, many candidates get chances in the later rounds through subsequent merit lists. Since seat availability changes after the first round of admission, many candidates get chances in the later rounds through subsequent merit lists.

The second merit list will enable a large number of students to get admission seats at various colleges associated with Mumbai University for undergraduate studies. Candidates are advised to complete all admission formalities within the given time frame and should be on the lookout for official announcements about subsequent admission rounds.

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