LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus Henry Nowak Chicago 22k gold rate today Jammu and Kashmir Rain GT vs RR CNG price hike Mumbai Iran airspace Cuba News press-release-pnn China Taiwan News ai chennai super kings OnePlus
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the UGET 2026 results,

COMEDK UGET Result 2026
COMEDK UGET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 10:03 IST

The UGET 2026 Results were released today by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The results have left thousands of engineering aspirants across the country relieved. The candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance examination can now download their rank cards from the official COMEDK portal by logging into their candidate accounts. The result is prepared on the basis of final answer key and contains the candidates’ rank and percentile. In addition to declaring the result, the admission procedure for qualifying candidates has also been launched by COMEDK, which began registration for counselling on May-30.

How COMEDK UGET Result 2026 will be checked?

Candidates can download their rank cards from the official COMEDK website by accessing the login section. The applicants will be prompted to enter the application number and password and will be directed to view the result. Candidates can download and keep a copy of the rank card, for future reference. Authorities have recommended that the candidates carefully check the information printed on their scorecards and report the same if any errors are detected.

What information is displayed on the COMEDK rank card?

The COMPEDK UGET 2026 rank card comprises of some of the crucial details, like registration number, date of birth, category, contact details, admission ticket number, rank and percentile score. The rank card will be of importance in the course of seat allotment and counselling, and candidates are advised to keep ready multiple copies of the rank card for formalities concerning admission.

You Might Be Interested In

What will be the COMEDK counselling calendar

Results being declared, the counselling will be commencing soon. As per the official schedule, the registration for COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling will be valid for May 30 to June 8.

The eligible candidates need to complete the registration process, upload the documents and participate in the admission process itself. The counselling guide, choice filling schedule and seat matrix will be announced later by the authorities.

How to calculate COMEDK rank

Due to various sessions of entrance examination, COMEDK extends normalisation to candidates. The percentile-based ranking is a procedure to accommodate the difficulty level of varying sessions of the exam. The normalisation method used to calculate rank can be done only after finalisation of the normalisation method approved by the examination authority. No applicant will be favoured due to unfair comparison caused because of difficulty having different question papers.

What is the COMEDK marking scheme

The marking scheme for the entrance examination is quite simple. For each question answered correctly, you will get one mark in your score. You will not get any negative marks for questions answered incorrectly. Candidates can attempt all the questions, as there is no negative marking involved.

What are the COMEDK cutoff

The COMEDK cutoff varies from year to year depending upon various factors like the number of aspirants appearing for the entrance examination, number of seats available, difficulty level of the test and overall performance of candidates. The cutoff acts as a factor in determining a candidate’s admission to the various colleges that have opted for COMEDK UGET. So, it is safer for the candidates to closely keep track of the counselling, particularly the result declaration and admission procedures, to gauge the admission chances in the preferred colleges and branches. When results are declared and counselling registration starts, it is time for the admission process to start for COMEDK UGET 2026. Candidates must complete all necessary formalities before the deadline to not miss any opportunity for admission.


Also Read: RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Download link, Cut-Off Marks And Selection Status

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process
Tags: COMEDK Result 2026COMEDK UGETCOMEDK UGET Result 2026

RELATED News

Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Steps To Download And Challenge

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

Bihar Board Inter 2026 Marksheet And Migration Certificate Released For Distribution To Schools

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date and How to Download City Intimation Slip

Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026 Released At bedcet.jceceb.org.in: Check Important Instructions, Direct Link and How To Download Admit Card Online

LATEST NEWS

Crude Oil Price Today: WTI Slips Below $87 As U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hopes Ease Market Fears

UK Sikh Convicted In 18-Year-Old's Murder Sparks Debate Over Carrying Kirpan

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

Hijack Attempt: United Airlines Flight Diverted After Unruly Passenger Tries To Storm Cockpit

Gold and Silver Prices Today In India On 30 May: Check Latest Rates In Major Cities NOW!

Anthony Gordon Joins FC Barcelona: Newcastle Star Completes €80M Transfer, Signs Five-Year Deal Under Hansi Flick

Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel

Gold Rate Today On 30 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between GT and RR? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More From Qualifier 2

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process
COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process
COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process
COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

QUICK LINKS