COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Out: Check Rank Card Download Link, Counselling Dates, Cutoff Details and Admission Process

The UGET 2026 Results were released today by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The results have left thousands of engineering aspirants across the country relieved. The candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance examination can now download their rank cards from the official COMEDK portal by logging into their candidate accounts. The result is prepared on the basis of final answer key and contains the candidates’ rank and percentile. In addition to declaring the result, the admission procedure for qualifying candidates has also been launched by COMEDK, which began registration for counselling on May-30.

How COMEDK UGET Result 2026 will be checked?

Candidates can download their rank cards from the official COMEDK website by accessing the login section. The applicants will be prompted to enter the application number and password and will be directed to view the result. Candidates can download and keep a copy of the rank card, for future reference. Authorities have recommended that the candidates carefully check the information printed on their scorecards and report the same if any errors are detected.

What information is displayed on the COMEDK rank card?

The COMPEDK UGET 2026 rank card comprises of some of the crucial details, like registration number, date of birth, category, contact details, admission ticket number, rank and percentile score. The rank card will be of importance in the course of seat allotment and counselling, and candidates are advised to keep ready multiple copies of the rank card for formalities concerning admission.

What will be the COMEDK counselling calendar

Results being declared, the counselling will be commencing soon. As per the official schedule, the registration for COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling will be valid for May 30 to June 8.

The eligible candidates need to complete the registration process, upload the documents and participate in the admission process itself. The counselling guide, choice filling schedule and seat matrix will be announced later by the authorities.

How to calculate COMEDK rank

Due to various sessions of entrance examination, COMEDK extends normalisation to candidates. The percentile-based ranking is a procedure to accommodate the difficulty level of varying sessions of the exam. The normalisation method used to calculate rank can be done only after finalisation of the normalisation method approved by the examination authority. No applicant will be favoured due to unfair comparison caused because of difficulty having different question papers.

What is the COMEDK marking scheme

The marking scheme for the entrance examination is quite simple. For each question answered correctly, you will get one mark in your score. You will not get any negative marks for questions answered incorrectly. Candidates can attempt all the questions, as there is no negative marking involved.

What are the COMEDK cutoff

The COMEDK cutoff varies from year to year depending upon various factors like the number of aspirants appearing for the entrance examination, number of seats available, difficulty level of the test and overall performance of candidates. The cutoff acts as a factor in determining a candidate’s admission to the various colleges that have opted for COMEDK UGET. So, it is safer for the candidates to closely keep track of the counselling, particularly the result declaration and admission procedures, to gauge the admission chances in the preferred colleges and branches. When results are declared and counselling registration starts, it is time for the admission process to start for COMEDK UGET 2026. Candidates must complete all necessary formalities before the deadline to not miss any opportunity for admission.



Also Read: RRB Paramedical Result 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Download link, Cut-Off Marks And Selection Status