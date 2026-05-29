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Home > Education News > Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Steps To Download And Challenge

Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Steps To Download And Challenge

The Indian Navy has published the provisional answer key for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2026.

INCET Answer Key 2026
INCET Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:58 IST

The Indian Navy has published the provisional answer key for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2026. As per the information, the answer key provides the correct answers to the I. Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2025/76 exam, which will be held for Group B and Group C civilian posts. Candidates who took part in the examination should download the answer key, master question paper and objection facility on the official website of the Indian Navy to find out the correct answers to their questions and make a reasonable estimate of their expected scores. The Indian Navy has also implemented the objection window for the candidates to challenge the candidate answers included in the provisional answer key.

How to download Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the INCET Answer Key 2026 by accessing the official website of the Indian Navy.

  • Go to official website of Indian Navy
  • Open the INCET recruitment portal link available on the homepage
  • Login with your required credentials
  • Open the provisional answer key
  • Download the answer key in PDF

Candidates should download and save the PDF of the answer key for future reference. Candidates should carefully compare the answers they have given with the ones published in the provisional answer key before calculating their scores.

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When will INCET objection window close

The Indian Navy has already launched the objection submission process from 29 May at 10:30 am. The candidates should submit their objections till 11:59 pm on 11 June 2026. Officials have clarified that the objections can be submitted only on the online portal. The objections submitted through email/post/other methods will not be taken into account. Candidates are advised to carefully read the official instructions before lodging objections to any question or answer.

How to raise objection against INCET answer key

If a candidate finds any mistakes in the provisional answer key, the candidate can raise objections online through the official portal.

Candidates will need to pay a disputed fee of ₹100 (Rs 100) as per section 13 of the applicable bank charges for each objection against any answer key. No fee will be charged for objections against questions which are already removed or deleted by the authorities.

The Indian Navy has mentioned that if the objection is found to be factual after review, it will refund the objection fee for the disputed counter after deduction of applicable bank service charges.

Candidates are advised to file their objections with a correct supporting explanation and supporting references for evaluation.

What is Indian Navy INCET recruitment 2026

The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) is conducted for filling vacancies in various civilian positions under the Indian Navy. The recruitment drive for the Indian Navy includes vacancies for Group B & Group C positions in several departments.

Posting of the answer key at INCET marks a new and important phase in the recruitment process, as candidates would be able to evaluate their performance before final results are declared.

Why should we wait for INCET answer key

The availability of the provisional answer key assists candidates to know their potential result and also helps them find the difference between official answers. Also, it enhances transparency in the examination and evaluation process, as the candidates may raise objections to any doubtful answers earlier than the release of the final answer key.

After considering all the objections from the candidates, the Indian Navy will release the final answer key, and the result will be prepared accordingly. Candidates should keep a check of the official website for further updates about answer key corrections, final results, and the recruitment process.

What to do next

Candidates should read answer key carefully and should raise objection within the given criteria if necessary. In addition, each candidate should preserve a copy of answer key download and receipt of objection payment for reference. Indian Navy would announce the next stages of the recruitment process upon the conclusion of objection examination. 

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

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Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Steps To Download And Challenge
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Indian Navy INCET Answer Key 2026 Released; Check Steps To Download And Challenge
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