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Home > Education News > NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Government Mulls Big Security Move

NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Government Mulls Big Security Move

The centre is considering the use of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 retest scheduled on June 21.

NEET Question paper
NEET Question paper

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 11:11 IST

The Centre is contemplating deployment of Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to carry question papers for the retest of NEET-UG 2026 on June 21. The option comes in the wake of measures aimed at tightening security following allegations of a paper leak that led to the cancellation of the first round of the exam. It was said that the proposal was tabled in a high-level meeting on Thursday chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Testing Agency and several ministries. The proposal will enhance security arrangements and preclude any possibility of malpractices on the occasion of the retest.

Why Centre is considering IAF aircraft for carrying NEET papers

The government appears to have come up with the proposal to carry out the paper distribution on IAF aircrafts because of security concerns that could be associated with the dispatch of question papers from one state to another. It is believed that the utilisation of government-owned aircrafts can minimise any chance of a paper leak or unauthorised possession of question papers during transit.

Sources said the proposal is currently under discussion and no final decision has been taken yet. The matter is expected to be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi before formal approval is granted. Officials involved in the planning process said the government wants to ensure maximum security at every stage of the examination chain this time.

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How will NEET paper transport work

If approved, IAF aircraft may be used to deliver question papers to selected locations across states. These locations are expected to include major cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal among others. After the papers reach designated locations, state authorities and local police units are likely to take charge of district-level transportation, storage and delivery to examination centres.

At present, the transportation of examination papers is generally managed through postal department channels. However, the government is now considering additional safeguards in view of the controversy surrounding the earlier examination. Officials said the plan includes multiple layers of supervision and monitoring during movement and storage of the papers. 

What security measures are being planned for NEET retest

The centre is reportedly formulating a “whole-of-government” plan with the Home Ministry, central agencies and state police networks in safeguarding the examination process. During the meeting, officials discussed the entire examination cycle taking into account the empanelment of paper setters, printing protocols, transportation routes, storage arrangements and security at exam centres.

The sources said that district administrations and police departments will be brought in more closely into the process of monitoring and safeguarding question papers. The government is also likely to beef up surveillance and coordination at sensitive locations to prevent any breach during the retest.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

NEET-UG 2026 was cancelled as of May 12 after rumours of an exam paper leak came from different places. The controversy spread through the whole of India when students and parents asked for a fair medical entrance examination. So far, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested 13 people in this case. Authorities are conducting investigations to understand the magnitude of the network involved in the scandal. The decision to cancel the exam impacted many lakhs of medical aspirants from across the country. The government has decided to set a new date for the exam.

When will the NEET-UG 2026 retest be held

The NEET-UG 2026 retest is likely to be held on June 21. Officials said that preparations for the examination are being closely monitored at the highest levels of the government. Sources also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly being briefed about operational and security-related arrangements pertaining to the examination process. Students appearing for the retest are expected to stay updated through official announcements issued by the National Testing Agency. 

Also Read: COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Scorecard Download Link, Counselling Process And Rank Card Details Here

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NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Government Mulls Big Security Move
Tags: NEET paperNEET question paperNEET retestNEET UG 2026NEET UG 2026 retest

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NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Government Mulls Big Security Move
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NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Government Mulls Big Security Move
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