NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date and How to Download City Intimation Slip

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip in the next few days for the candidates who will appear for the re-examination on June 21. It can be downloaded on the official website of the agency using application credentials. The NTA has already confirmed that the city intimation slip and admit card for NEET UG 2026 will be issued by June 14. It’s the city intimation slip and admit card of NEET UG 2026 for the medical entrance examination that are the first important documents for NEET UG 2026 intimation slip candidates. The re-analysis examination has been arranged; the following, to the earlier paper, was cancelled later than the allegations of the leak of the examination paper.

When will the NEET City Intimation Slip 2026 be released

The NTA is expected to release the NEET city intimation slip of NEET UG 2026 in the next few days on the website. It has not been announced yet when the city intimation slip will be released, but all candidates are requested to keep checking the portal for updates.

The city intimation slip can be used by the students to know the city in which the examination centre is allotted. This enables the candidates to get travel and reception arrangements before the date of the examination. The officers added that the city intimation slip is not an admit card, and the admit card cannot be used for the examination centre.

How to download NEET city intimation slip 2026

The steps to download the NEET city intimation slip of UG 2026 are as follows for the candidates:

Go to the official NEET website

Click on the link of city intimation slip of UG 2026

Type application number and password

Click on submit credentials

Later save or download the city intimation slip for upcoming routes

The candidates should also discuss the details printed on the document carefully after they download the document.

What is the difference between NEET city slip and admit card

The NEET UG city intimation slip gives a candidate information only about the city where his/her exam centre will be. It will be helpful for the candidates to plan their travel arrangements in advance.

But admit card is the official pass which allows a candidate to sit for the exam. It will have various important details like candidate name, roll no., exam timing, instructions to report and detailed examination centre information. No candidate can take an exam without the admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

When will NEET UG admit card 2026 be released

NEET UG 2026 admit cards will be released by NTA on June 14. Candidates can log in to the official website using the login credentials to download the hall ticket.

The admit card will contain detailed instructions and guidelines which the candidates need to follow on the day of the exam. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website so as to not miss any important NEET exam updates.

What is the latest update on NEET fee refund

In addition to examination-related updates, the NTA has also prolonged the NEET UG 2026 fee refund window up to June 22. Nearly 13 lakh candidates have updated their banking details, officials said. Those who haven’t yet updated their details can do so via the NEET UG portal. Candidates can upload a cancelled cheque while updating details to verify their banking details.

What should NEET aspirants do next

NEET aspirants are advised to keep checking the official NTA website for city slips, admit cards and instructions for examination. NEET aspirants ought to keep credentials of their application form handy and connect all details submitted to their application form. NEET aspirants are urged to concentrate on preparation and stay updated with the official news pertaining to June 21 re-NEET.

Also Read: NTA Announces Extended Deadline For NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Applications