Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026 Released At bedcet.jceceb.org.in: Check Important Instructions, Direct Link and How To Download Admit Card Online

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026 on its official website. The BEd Combined Entrance Competitive Examination admit cards are now available for download for all registered candidates of BEd Combined Entrance Competitive Examination. The entrance test is to be conducted on May 31, 2026 in offline mode on most examination centres in Jharkhand. Candidates have to take their admit cards in the examination centre along with valid photo identity proof. The official instruction of the board mentioned that admit cards are available for download for the candidate directly through the websites after logging with required credentials, and the candidate can download the admit card.

How to download Jharkhand BEd admit card 2026

Candidate can download JCECEB BEd hall ticket by going to the official website and enter the account by registration details given in the application process.

Candidate needs to download the admit card by following the below steps:

Go to official JCECEB website.

Click on link Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026

Enter Login ID, password and captcha code.

Submit the login details to get the hall ticket.

Download and print the admit card for future use.

Students are advised to have more than one admit card to avoid hassle during the exam day

What is written on JCECEB BEd hall ticket

Jharkhand BEd Admit Card 2026 will have important candidate and exam related information.

The hall ticket will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, photo, category, signature, exam centre information and reporting time. The candidates are advised to carefully check all the information present on the admit card after they download it. In case of any error, wrong information or discrepancy, they need to immediately get in touch with the exam conducting authorities for correction before the exam date.

The exam officials have also advised candidates to check whether the sign and photo on the admit card are visible clearly.

When will Jharkhand BEd exam 2026 be conducted

Jharkhand BEd Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2026 will be held on 31-May in pen and paper mode. Exam will take place in different centres in the state. The candidates should get to know their exam venue before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Late entry to the exam venue will not be tolerated once the exam process starts. The students are also advised to abide by all the rules and regulations of the exam conducted by JCECEB.

Why is Jharkhand BEd admit card important

The admit card is one of the most important documents needed for taking the examination. The candidate may not be permitted to enter the examination centre without the hall ticket. The document is an indication of the candidature of the candidates and it includes all the crucial instructions related to the examination. Hence, the candidates should keep the admit card safe even after the exam has been conducted. Apart from the printed admit card, they are also requested to carry a valid government issued photo ID for the identification checks.

What do candidates have to keep in mind before the exam

Candidates appearing for the Jharkhand BEd entrance examination are requested to carry all the necessary documents on the day of examination. In the examination hall, students are requested to refrain from carrying electronic gadgets, smart watches or study material. The candidates should also thoroughly read all the instructions included in the admit card before appearing for the examination. The board has requested all the candidates to frequently check the official website for any recent announcements or updates regarding the examination before appearing for the test.

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