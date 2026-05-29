NTA Announces Extended Deadline For NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Applications

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline up to which NEET-UG 2026 candidates can submit their bank account details for refund of examination fees. They can update their banking details till June 22 on the official portal. The move comes on the back of the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 after allegations of a question paper leak. The medical entrance exam will be conducted again on June 21, and the NTA has already confirmed that no extra examination fee will be levied for the retest. Officials said several lakhs of candidates have already completed the refund-related procedure, while the remainder were advised to submit their details before the new deadline.

Why did NTA extend the NEET fee refund deadline

NTA has extended the deadline to give more time to those candidates who were not able to upload/verify their bank account details on time. As per reports, about 13 lakh candidates have already updated their banking information on the official portal. The refund is directly related to the examination fee paid by the students for the cancelled NEET-UG 2026 examination. Since the test will be conducted again without an additional examination fee, NTA is refunding the earlier paid fee directly to candidates.

Officials have said the change aims to ensure every eligible candidate can get through the procedure from start to finish without technical and procedural hiccups.

What are the steps to enter NEET refund bank details

Candidates can log in to the official NTA NEET website using the login ID and password and enter the correct banking details to make the refund process smooth. Information usually to be provided includes bank account number, account holder name, IFSC code and further input.

Students have been advised to recheck the information given during input to avoid any hold-ups in refunds. Candidates should also remember to save a copy or screenshot of the confirmation page. NTA is supposed to process the refund upon verifying the correctness of bank details supplied.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

The NEET-UG 2026 exam was officially cancelled due to a leak of question papers from multiple places. The allegations of leakiness caused ripples all over the country among parents and students concerning the integrity of the exam for admission to medical courses in India.

After the controversy, the government announced a new date for the retest and asked all agencies to reinforce security measures for the paper. A number of agencies are already investigating the alleged leak case, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A number of people have been arrested over the issue.

When will NEET-UG 2026 be scheduled for the retest

The NEET-UG 2026 paper is scheduled to take place on June 21 in the country. Authorities and the exam bodies are reportedly adopting firm security protocols for the smooth conduction of the exam. The government officials estimated that the exam in some states would be monitored by a number of organisations, including the state governments and the police departments. Examination candidates are advised to keep abreast of updates released by the NTA regarding centres and admit cards, as well as the updates regarding the guidelines for the NEET exam.

What should NEET aspirants do now

NEET aspirants who have not yet updated their bank accounts should do so before June 22 to get back their examination fees. Examination candidates are advised to keep all the documents related to the exam until their next paper, which could be the application form, payment receipts, etc. Aspirants are advised to prepare for the NEET retest with help from the updates that are getting released by the NTA.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Centre Mulls Big Security Move