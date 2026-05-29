Bihar Board Inter 2026 Marksheet And Migration Certificate Released For Distribution To Schools

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has sent the Class 12 marksheets and provisional-cum-migration certificates of the candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 to the district education officers’ (DEO) offices to facilitate the respective schools in distributing them among the students. The school principals and headmasters can collect the certificates from the respective DEO office and distribute them to the students. The candidates who passed the Bihar Board intermediate examination this year have been informed to approach the school to get their marksheets and migration certificates. The intermediate result was declared by BSEB on March 23, 2026.

How to collect Bihar Board Inter marksheet 2026

The students who appeared for the Bihar board Class 12 examination will collect from their respective schools the original marksheet and migration certificates. The board advised school heads, principals and headmasters to collect the certificates from DEO office and furnish to the students immediately. The students can keep themselves in touch with schools for distribution of marksheets and migration certificates and their collection.

What is on the BSEB Class 12 marksheet

The marksheet Bihar comprises few crucial details regarding the student’s academic details. The scorecard includes details such as subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division, pass/fail status, passing percentage, GPA, roll number and candidate name. The marksheet also has the signs of parents, board seal and signatures.

The candidates should carefully check all details printed on the marksheet and migration certificate after collecting the same. If the same contains any mistake, the candidates can immediately get in touch with the school authorities or the board officials to correct the error.

What was Bihar Board Inter result 2026 pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage in the Bihar Board Intermediate examination was 85.19%, From official data, it is clear that girls did better than boys in the examination. The pass percentage of female candidates was 86.23 % as compared to 84.09 % for boys. Female candidates topped the Arts and Commerce streams, whereas in science Mr. and Ms. topped the exams. The results underscore that the students studied well in all streams.

When were Bihar Board Inter exams 2026 conducted

Class 12 board examination 2026 was conducted in all centres of the State from 2nd to 13th February. A total of 13,17,846 students appeared for the examination 2026, with strict supervision taken at all centres of Bihar. The board announced the results within a few days after the marking work was completed.

Why is migration certificate important for students

The migration certificate is a very important document that is compulsory for students who wish to apply to higher educational institutions outside the Bihar Board System. Candidates applying for admission to colleges, universities or professional courses may need to submit the migration certificate as part of the admission process.

Therefore, students must keep the marksheet and the migration certificate with them in their own hands for future academic use.The provisional-cum-migration certificate is only temporary proof of study until the official documents are received.

What should students do once they have collected the documents

Upon receiving the documents, students are advised to carefully verify all the information and to keep several copies for future reference. Those candidates applying for undergraduate admissions are advised to cross-check the details in their marksheet with other official documents and identity particulars. The Bihar School Examination Board has advised students to report any discrepancies found in the documents through their schools immediately to avoid hassles in future admission procedures.

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