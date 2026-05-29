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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

The Supreme Court will hear petitions related to the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case in the second week of July.

NEET UG paper leak
NEET UG paper leak

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:23 IST

The Supreme Court of India will hear the NEET UG paper leak case in the second week of July, even as the solicitor general told the court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the case. The Solicitor General (SG) speaking on behalf of the Centre told the apex court that the government is closely following the matter relating to the conduct of the medical entrance exam, as well as the investigation into the alleged paper leak. The development comes at a time when the NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled and preparations are underway for re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Why is the Supreme Court hearing the NEET UG case

The NEET UG 2026 paper leak case went to the Supreme Court after a number of petitions alleging a question paper leak and irregularities were filed. Petitioners had requested for reforms in the examination system and greater transparency in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). In a few petitions, they had asked for other changes in the examination process that will make a leak impossible.

The Supreme Court is likely to examine the submissions made by the Centre, NTA and others during the hearing to be held in July. It has emerged as the most closely followed education-related legal case in the country this year.

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What did the Solicitor General say to the court

In the proceedings, the SG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally following the matter. The Centre had reportedly assured that to conduct the NEET UG retest, various security measures are in place. Officials said that the government was all for the issue and that examination processes were being examined at different strata.

The SG added that steps were being taken by authorities to regain the faith of students and parents in light of the cancellation of the earlier examination.

What security measures were offered by NTA

In a brief affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the National Testing Agency has provided notice that the High-Powered Steering Committee has reviewed preparations for the re-examination. The committee had proposed a number of security measures to strengthen the examination process and to minimise the scope of malpractice.

The power-packed report has urged stronger controls on paper transport and tighter coordination with state administrations and better security at examination venues. It has also pointed out that the government departments may deploy several other government agencies at critical points of examination process this time.

When is NEET UG 2026 re-test schedule

The re-NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 all over the country. The National Testing Agency has already assured that new admit cards will be generated for the re-test takers. Authorities will also release city notifications ahead of the exam. The students are advised to keep a watch on official NEET website more often for all updates regarding venues, admit card and revised instructions.

Why did NEET UG 2026 get cancelled

The NEET UG 2026 examination that was to be held last month has been cancelled following the disclosure of a question paper leak in several places. Students, parents and coaching centres have expressed concern about the legitimacy of the examination process. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies are investigating the matter. Arrests have also been made in the case.

This decision has disappointed lakhs of medical aspirants across the country and has brought up questions of why such stringent steps were needed and why there was a lack of accountability in the examination. The Supreme Court will consider the issue of the cancelation in July, while the issue of the June 21 retest and the investigation needs to be considered. 

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF Planes To Transport Question Papers To Centres After Paper Leak Controversy? Centre Mulls Big Security Move

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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter
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NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter
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