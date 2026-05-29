COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Scorecard Download Link, Counselling Process And Rank Card Details Here

The Consortium Of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges Of Karnataka will release the COMEDK UGET Result 2026 on the COMEDK portal today, 29 May, at 4 pm. Candidates for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) will be able to download their scorecards and rank cards from the official website immediately after the result is declared. The entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by private engineering colleges in Karnataka. More than 150 institutions admit students based on COMEDK UGET scores for BTech and related courses. Candidates are requested to retain their login credentials handy to view the result immediately after the declaration.

When is COMEDK UGET Result 2026 being released

COMEDK has confirmed that the UGET Result 2026 will be announced on 29th May at 4 pm, and it will be available in online mode on the official COMEDK portal. This is after the release of the final answer key on 23rd May. COMEDK had assessed candidates’ objections about the provisional answer key before publishing the revised final key. With the scorecard release, students will have understanding about their rank and chances of admission in participating colleges.

How to download COMEDK UGET scorecard 2026

Candidates need to follow the below steps to view / download their COMEDK UGET scorecards:

Go to the official website of COMEDK

Click on the “COMEDK UGET Result 2026” link on the homepage

Enter application sequence number and password

Submit the details and view the result

Download and save the rank card

Students are requested to carefully check all the details mentioned in the scorecard after downloading. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the examination authorities immediately.

What will be the details on COMEDK UGET rank card

The COMEDK UGET Rank Card 2026 will have essential details of the candidate and examination performance. Markcard will have the candidate’s name, application number, roll number, marks obtained, rank secured and qualifying status. If shortlisted, they will be used in the admission procedure. Candidates are advised to circulate multiple copies of the downloaded mark card for all admissions related formalities.

When will COMEDK counselling 2026 start

Post declaration of results, the COMEDK counselling 2026 will most likely begin in June 2026. The results of all previous rounds of counselling will be announced shortly on the official website. Candidates qualifying the admissions list will have to undergo several rounds of counselling to secure admissions at the senior engineering colleges.

The admission procedure most likely will conduct by online registration, document verification, preference filling, allotment of seats and admission confirmation. Candidates and parents need to keep checking the official website for dates of counselling and admission procedure details.

What will be the procedure after COMEDK UGET result 2026

Post result declaration, candidates will be shortlisted for seating based on rank secured. They will then get seats in the senior engineering colleges best on the candidate’s choice filled. Seats will be allotted based on rank secured, seat availability and choices filled during corresponding counselling rounds. Candidates are advised to seek all required documents in advance so that the official may be avoided during official verification. All official updates will be important in the next few weeks.

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